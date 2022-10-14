ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man sought in stabbing of disabled man inside Southern California fast food restaurant

By Cindy Von Quednow
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stabbed a disabled man inside a fast food restaurant in Mar Vista last week.

The attack, which was captured on video, occurred around 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found paramedics treating the 82-year-old victim who suffered stab wounds to his neck and shoulder.

The man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. He was last listed in stable condition and is recovering, police said.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant released by police on Thursday shows the assailant entering the restaurant while holding a small red skateboard and a weapon. He approaches the victim from behind as the victim is eating next to his wheelchair and the assailant stabs the victim, the video shows.

The man then ran away heading toward Inglewood Avenue, police said.

Authorities described the attack as “brutal.”

The assailant is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, is about 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He is bald and has a large tattoo on the back of his head and a small one next to his left eye, police detailed.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Luis Jurado at 310- 482-6369, or via email at 32284@lapd.online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

