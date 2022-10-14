Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
KTBS
Caddo Parish to host expungement summit and resource fair Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish, in partnership with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations, is hosting a summit to educate residents on how to get misdemeanor records expunged from the public record. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be held Friday from 10 a.m....
ktalnews.com
State-of-the-art facility unveiled at Veterans Affairs Office in Caddo Parish rededication
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A rededication ceremony was held Friday to mark the reopening of a vital place for veterans in Caddo Parish. The Veterans Service Office on Creswell Avenue was badly damaged during Hurricane Laura in 2020. The new space will allows veterans to get assistance for...
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Carter Bedford seeks CPSB Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carter Bedford is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Bedford has 42 years of experience as an educator, principal, and administrator in the Caddo Parish school system, including at Booker T. Washington High School, Woodlawn Leadership Academy, Fair Park High School, and Caddo Magnet High.
ktalnews.com
Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
KSLA
City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza. A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
ktalnews.com
Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
ktalnews.com
Historic mission to move a space object deemed a success
DART's mission is completed after slamming into an asteroid in outer space. The Mission Design Lead is a Shreveport native who shared more about the monumental achievement and how the results were better than anticipated. Historic mission to move a space object deemed a …. DART's mission is completed after...
q973radio.com
Prices for Sam’s Club Memberships In The Shreveport-Bossier Area Are About To Go Up
Are you a member at Sam’s Club? Maybe you’re not a member but, you’ve been thinking about becoming one. Well, membership fees at ArkLaTex area Sam’s Club’s are about to go up!. According to KTAL NBC 6 News in Shreveport membership prices will go up...
Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport
A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
KTBS
Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple
SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
ktalnews.com
Greg Tarver hopes to go from state senator to Shreveport mayor
"I look at the city of Shreveport, and I see nothing happening," said Tarver. "Our children are leaving the city of Shreveport. They're leaving because there is nothing in Shreveport. Go downtown yourself. Downtown looks like a ghost town." Greg Tarver hopes to go from state senator to Shreveport …
ktalnews.com
LSU Shreveport Chancellor announces retirement plan, search for new leader underway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark announced his plan to retire in 2023 at the Friday LSUS Planning Council meeting. Clark served as a faculty member and Dean of the School of Business during the 80s and 90s. Afterward, he went to the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Sonoma State University to serve as Dean of Schools of Business. Clark returned to LSUS in 2014 to take on the role of Chancellor.
KSLA
Music Prize 2022 coming to a close
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prize Fest 2022 is officially in full swing!. Music Prize kicked off last night in downtown Shreveport, with bands like Bond Plus, Amane Rose and The Neon Highway performing. “It feels good, it feels like a huge bonding experience for our band because this is our...
ktalnews.com
Veterans Service Office reopens in Shreveport
The former building was closed due to damage from Hurricane Laura. The new building offers veterans a wide variety of options to help their VA claims process. The former building was closed due to damage from Hurricane Laura. The new building offers veterans a wide variety of options to help their VA claims process.
Here is What Shreveport Needs to Take Over Fairgrounds Field
The big news just broke that there could be something big coming to the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting that was held this week to talk about something epic for our area. A company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a mixed-use facility in Shreveport. Rev Entertainment out of Dallas manages Globe Life Field, and the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ktalnews.com
Parents furious after Mansfield Elementary teacher misdiagnosed entire class with ADHD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents want answers after their children were misdiagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A kindergarten teacher at Mansfield Elementary School used a Vanderbilt Assessment Scale to screen the students. It indicated that all 12 of her students have ADHD. While this screening form is...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
bossierpress.com
This Saturday is the Bossier City Makers Fair!
The largest gathering of handmade goods in the Ark-La-Tex! 130+ Handmade Makers, Artists, Homemade Entrepreneurs, Crafters, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, Live Music and more will be at the LOUISIANA BOARDWALK from 11AM-6PM on Saturday 10/15/22. With FREE Admission, FREE Parking, and FREE LIVE Music in an open air, outdoor environment. Bring the entire family! See you there!
Dallas Company Pitches Big Plan for Fairgrounds Field Property in Shreveport
A big plan is being considered for the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting held this week to talk about a big plan for that area. KTAL is reporting a company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility in Shreveport.
