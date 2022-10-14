VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood.
MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon.
A video released by MPD on their Facebook page shows the suspect running in the middle of the street with his arms in the air and waving a gun.
Police said the suspect is about 24 years old and 5'9″ tall. He is facing charges of aggravated assault.
There is no word on the condition of the shooting victim.
If you recognize the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
