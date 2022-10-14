Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Covered Bridge Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Parke County
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The largest festival in Indiana is returning to Parke County, as the Covered Bridge festival kicked off it’s 10-day celebration last Friday. Jim Meece has been involved in the festival as a vendor, set up in Rockville, where he sells sassafras candy. He said it’s been special to watch the festival grow over the years.
Vigo County Employees to receive 4% raise in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County employees are set to receive 4% raise next year, the county council decided in a 4-3 vote last Tuesday. Vigo County councilmember at large Todd Thacker said the budget committee recommended a 2.5% raise, but he believed factors like inflation called for more.
“Miracle on 7th Street” gets head start on food drives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition is getting an early start this year, as “Miracle on 7th Street” kicked off the first of a series of “pre-miracle food drives” on Saturday. The event, which was hosted at Baesler’s Market, was to increase the number...
Graduation day for inmates at local correctional facility
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Friday marked an important milestone for dozens of offenders at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle. The prison held a graduation ceremony for inmates who completed several education opportunities provided by Ivy Tech. Programs included HiSet, as well as career and technical training. Christopher...
Police seeing more counterfeit money this time of year
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday, one of Indiana’s largest festivals kicked off festivities. It’s a welcome site for residents of Parke County, but unfortunately, it can also be a target for area scammers. Brazil Police recently arrested a woman and later charged her with Forgery....
