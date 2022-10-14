Red Raiders Picked 5th in Big 12 Men's Basketball Preseason Poll

Coaches of the Big 12 believe that the Red Raiders will be a middle of the pack team this season.

With football season in full swing, college basketball is just around the corner and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing for their second year under coach Mark Adams.

Adams' first season was a success for the Red Raiders, finishing with an overall record of 27-10, going 12-6 in conference play. Following up that success, though, will be easier said than done for the Red Raiders.

The Big 12 is arguably the best conference in college basketball, with games between conference foes commonly being slugfests that go down to the wire. As a result, there is no real way to predict who will finish where in the standings once the dust settles come March.

However, preseason polls and rankings still exist, and on Thursday the Big 12 preseason poll which is voted on by the coaches was released.

1. Baylor 2. Kansas 3. Texas 4. TCU T5. Oklahoma State T5. Texas Tech 7. Oklahoma 8. Iowa State 9. West Virginia 10. Kansas State

What the Red Raiders did in year one under Adams was extremely impressive, with the culture built setting the foundation for what is to come in the future. That foundation led them all the way to a Sweet 16 appearance before losing to the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils, 78-73.

Adams will look to build on that success and aim for a deeper tournament run, starting with a Big 12 title. The Red Raiders start their season on Nov. 7 against the Northwestern Demons at home , with tip-off set for 8 p.m. central.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here