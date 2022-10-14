ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Red Raiders Picked 5th in Big 12 Men's Basketball Preseason Poll

By Connor Zimmerlee
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qfw5z_0iYKrDM900

Coaches of the Big 12 believe that the Red Raiders will be a middle of the pack team this season.

With football season in full swing, college basketball is just around the corner and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing for their second year under coach Mark Adams.

Adams' first season was a success for the Red Raiders, finishing with an overall record of 27-10, going 12-6 in conference play. Following up that success, though, will be easier said than done for the Red Raiders.

The Big 12 is arguably the best conference in college basketball, with games between conference foes commonly being slugfests that go down to the wire. As a result, there is no real way to predict who will finish where in the standings once the dust settles come March.

However, preseason polls and rankings still exist, and on Thursday the Big 12 preseason poll which is voted on by the coaches was released.

1. Baylor

2. Kansas

3. Texas

4. TCU

T5. Oklahoma State

T5. Texas Tech

7. Oklahoma

8. Iowa State

9. West Virginia

10. Kansas State

What the Red Raiders did in year one under Adams was extremely impressive, with the culture built setting the foundation for what is to come in the future. That foundation led them all the way to a Sweet 16 appearance before losing to the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils, 78-73.

Adams will look to build on that success and aim for a deeper tournament run, starting with a Big 12 title. The Red Raiders start their season on Nov. 7 against the Northwestern Demons at home , with tip-off set for 8 p.m. central.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock

Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rain chances increasing Saturday night through Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful Friday for the South Plains with a high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. Saturday will also be nice, with highs in the low 80s and some clouds moving into the region from the south to southwestern U.S. As an upper level low moves this...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
LUBBOCK, TX
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
452
Followers
375
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy