ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Carlisle outfights Cumberland Valley in Week 8

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle beat Cumberland Valley 26-20 in a close week eight game on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming

The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here

Two Mid-Penn Commonwealth stalwarts will do battle on Friday night in Mechanicsburg, and you can catch it all here on PennLive. The matchup will feature the Carlisle Thundering Herd (3-4) traveling down Carlisle Pike to take on the surging Cumberland Valley Eagles (6-1) at Harry C. Chapman III Memorial Field, with the former battling for playoff qualification and the latter jostling for seeding.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash

A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
FORT LOUDON, PA
wkok.com

13-Point Buck Poached, Game Commission Needs Public’s Help

ALLENWOOD – State Game Wardens say are looking for the public to help them find out who killed a trophy 13-point buck. The deer was shot illegally in Union County about two weeks ago. The deer was killed along Route 44 in Allenwood, near the federal prison campuses. Game...
ALLENWOOD, PA
PennLive.com

An expansion is brewing at central Pa. distillery

“Adventurously Brewed” is the motto of Lindgren Craft Brewery, and a more fitting motto could not be found. The brewery specializes in bringing together local ingredients to make brews one might not expect but will enjoy. Now on the Lindgren family farm, the brewery purchased the former PNC bank at 9 North Market St. in the square of Duncannon and plans to expand.
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy