COLUMN: Kids, parents, editor bear blame for Rob's tardiness

I am sorry my column is late this week. My excuse is pretty simple. I blame my kids. One was sick, another got sick, and the third is likely sick by now.

Sick kids are the worst. Partly because you feel really bad for them and can’t really help them, but also because they are just so whiny. Ugh. It’s terrible. Like, just go take a nap and drink a Sprite like we did.

Oh, I’ll also blame my students (more kids) for making me have lessons and get things graded. If they were just happy watching Friday Night Lights over and over again, we’d both be a lot better off. We could analyze story structure about how Landry killed a guy and his dad, a police officer, covered it up. Amazing story.

So I’m blaming kids…honestly all the kids…for my lateness.

And their parents, actually. I have parent-teacher conferences this week, so I was getting things prepped for that. If parents would just let their kids float through life without any guidance, nobody would have signed up and I’d have more time to myself. It’s called autonomy.

I am blaming all kids and all parents. And Jim. I’m also blaming Jim Franz for calling me at 5 p.m. last night instead of calling me at 7 a.m. to remind me that I did not do my column yet. He should have known I had completely forgotten what day it was. And my wife for telling me to set a reminder after I had already forgotten to write it. Little late, Lisa!

I’m blaming everyone but me, if you can’t tell. Basically, I’m Ron Rivera for why the Commanders aren’t any good. “It’s the QB’s fault! Don’t look at me!”

By the time you all read this, I am assuming the Bears have shown the prime time universe why they are on the upswing while the Packers, coming off an embarrassing loss in England, are giving Packer Nation an early glimpse of the next 30 years of pain and suffering that franchise deserves.

But to be totally honest, I hope the Bears didn’t win last night. In fact, Minnesota’s game on Sunday was the absolutely perfect game. The team was down, Fields led a massive comeback. There were flashes of great things from some players. Fields has a chance to drive the team down. He makes a few plays. And then somebody else blows it (Just get out of bounds!).

As I’ve said before, the Bears are not getting to the playoffs this year. It’s a full rebuild. But the glaring holes have now been exposed. Wide receiver, interior offensive line, specifically center, interior defensive line, third cornerback, tight end. OK I listed half the team. But at least we know!

Now it’s about getting the best draft position possible while also showing growth in Fields because honestly he is all that matters. If he can continue to show progress like he did on Sunday and the team can somehow go 5-12 and get a top 10 draft pick, they are set.

They could either take an elite WR or lineman, or, and this is my dream, they can trade down and compile picks. I always envied how the Patriots seemed to have somebody else’s first round pick for a number of years, and I’d love the Bears to get in a cycle of being able to trade back and compile them instead of trading them all away or just drafting Kevin White.

So, as you read this, I hope the Bears were down 4 with 2:12 left. Fields had driven them down to the 10 with brilliant passing and a nifty 17-yard run. Then, on a perfectly placed ball in the end zone, Dante Pettis whiffs worse than my 3-year old son trying to catch anything thrown to him and the Bears lose at the buzzer. Progress, but not a win.

You know, sort of what Green Bay did last week. Except instead of progress, it was anti-progress. At least they didn’t let Daniel Jones naked boot his way to victory. The Packers just let Danny Dimes shred them in front of a “home” crowd overseas.

I did see the classic Twitter post about how the Packer fans had drunk all the beer in the bars around the stadium. Look, I’ve been overseas. Those people can drink. And they always have more beer. They just wanted the Packer fans to leave so they said they were out. I’ve done that in jobs before. “Sorry, no more popcorn. Or soda. Or movies. Please leave.”

But anyway, progress doesn’t always show up in Ws. Which is what I tell myself with my picks each week. They are still terrible, but I’ll just keep making them for you, my adoring fans.

• Picks: Bears, 49ers, Browns, Packers, Colts, Vikings, Saints, Ravens, Bucs, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Eagles, Chargers.