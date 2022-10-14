Volkswagen Celebrates Its Hot Hatch with the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition and Only 1,800 Models are Available

Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Teases ID. Buzz GTX, Long-Wheelbase Model
Volkswagen has released details about future variants of the ID. Buzz electric van, including the first teasers of the ID. Buzz GTX performance model and long-wheelbase variant, and a first look at the seven-seat layout of the short-wheelbase ID. Buzz. Volkswagen included these teasers not on its media website, but in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) for investors.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-60 Gets Three Engines In Australia, 3.3L Turbo Straight-6 Makes Only 280HP
The Mazda CX-60 will soon launch in Australia where it will be offered exclusively in hybridized form. Local buyers will have three powertrains to choose from. The flagship model takes the form of a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder Skyactive-G engine that works alongside a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor and a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It pumps out a total of 241 kW (323 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful road car ever produced by the Japanese car manufacturer.
5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get
Choosing the right 2022 Dodge Challenger trim level is tough since there are 11 to choose from. Here are a few reasons that the R/T Scat Pack Widebody could be your best choice. The post 5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Large Used SUVs to Seek out and 1 to Avoid
These large used SUVs include the 2019 Ford Expedition, the 2020 GMC Yukon XL, and the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, but you can skip the 2019 Nissan Armada. The post 3 Large Used SUVs to Seek out and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Porsche eBike Is The Perfect Porsche Taycan EV Partner
If you want to buy a brand new Porsche in the United States but don't have an unlimited budget, your most affordable option is the base Macan at $57,500. For a little more, $63,400, you can drive off in a 718 Cayman. For many Americans, those prices are still far out of reach, so what about a new Porsche that starts at $9,500?
Hyundai Plans to Offer Pay-As-You-Go Features
Hyundai plans to allow customers to pay for features individually as they go, with everything available inside each vehicle for a price. The post Hyundai Plans to Offer Pay-As-You-Go Features appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
globalspec.com
Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor
The first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, developed by U.K.-based Electrofit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost and complexity of integration. The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to...
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
A Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Corolla Still Gets You a New Car Under $30,000
Regardless of how you spec a Corolla, it will have three things - a comfortable interior, excellent reliability, and a reasonable price. Even if you check all of the boxes, you’re still getting a new car for under $30K. The post A Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Corolla Still Gets You a New Car Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 0–60 mph, ¼-Mile Tested: The Quickest SL Ever
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 is being billed as both the comfiest and sportiest SL yet. To prove its point, the AMG team brags that its 577-hp roadster can rocket to 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds, and we were more than happy to test that claim. Getting...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford Maverick Cost?
Experience the pinnacle of capabilities and premium features for the 2023 Ford Maverick pickup truck with a fully loaded version. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford Maverick Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Hybrid SUV Is Available for Less Than $25,000
Hybrids are becoming more desirable as gas prices increase and consumers are looking for ways to save at the pump. But there is only 1 hybrid SUV available for less than $25,000. The post Only 1 Hybrid SUV Is Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reliable Used Pickup Trucks Under $10,000
These used pickup trucks under $10,000 are the 2007 Toyota Tundra, 2007 Toyota Tacoma, 2010 Ford Ranger, 2011 Nissan Frontier, and the 2009 Ford F-150. The post 5 Reliable Used Pickup Trucks Under $10,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
Is the Jeep Wagoneer a Preview of the Next-Generation Ram 1500?
Want to know what the next Ram truck may look like? Take a look at the advanced Jeep Wagoneer. The post Is the Jeep Wagoneer a Preview of the Next-Generation Ram 1500? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which EV Charges the Slowest in Cold Weather?
Here's a look at electric vehicle (EV) charging times, and which models are most affected by cold and freezing weather and temperatures. The post Which EV Charges the Slowest in Cold Weather? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the 2023 Toyota bZ4X Have a Sunroof?
Many car buyers are interested in having a sunroof. So, does the 2023 Toyota bZ4X have a sunroof and other luxurious amenities? The post Does the 2023 Toyota bZ4X Have a Sunroof? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
