ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 2

Related
wvlt.tv

Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed. Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area. This is a developing story.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 7 hours ago. Thousands of Vols fans rushed the field, and now clean-up...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police identify 1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting; no suspects arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers identified the three people who were shot on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street Thursday. KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said two men and a woman were shot. The individuals were identified as Stephen Lundy, 20 of Knoxville, Kamya Myers, 20 of Knoxville, and Ralph Moore, 88 of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Fire Department recruiting firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is seeking recruits. The average salary for a firefighter that has graduated from the academy ranges from $43,000 to almost $65,000 a year. During the academy, recruits can expect to make over $39,000. Those interested in applying must meet the following minimum...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy