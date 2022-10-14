Read full article on original website
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead and two are injured after officials responded to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning, Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 2:30 a.m., police crews responded to El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway after reports of a shooting with...
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed. Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area. This is a developing story.
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said.
East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
KFD: Apartment fire that sent 7 to hospital intentionally set; reward offered
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks confirmed to WVLT News that officials believe the fire at Country Day Apartments Thursday was intentionally set. “Based on where it was and things like that, it was a little easier for them to start looking in that direction...
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
Police identify 1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting; no suspects arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers identified the three people who were shot on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street Thursday. KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said two men and a woman were shot. The individuals were identified as Stephen Lundy, 20 of Knoxville, Kamya Myers, 20 of Knoxville, and Ralph Moore, 88 of Knoxville.
Knoxville Fire Department recruiting firefighters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is seeking recruits. The average salary for a firefighter that has graduated from the academy ranges from $43,000 to almost $65,000 a year. During the academy, recruits can expect to make over $39,000. Those interested in applying must meet the following minimum...
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
Firefighters respond to house fire near Mascot
Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in East Knox County Thursday evening.
Victim identified in fatal Gatlinburg fire
Officials have identified the man who died in the downtown Gatlinburg fire last weekend. The city said the victim was 54-year-old Joe Martin Bates.
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
Suspect arrested after woman found shot in Greene County, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The suspect in a shooting that left a woman injured has been arrested, the Greene County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday. John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop was taken into custody. --- The Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a woman was...
29-Year-Old Dylan Price Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tellico Parkway at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim in a Fatal Shooting in East Knoxville
It happened last (Monday) night in the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road next to the Holston River Park. A 9-1-1 caller reported finding an unresponsive man, identified as 27 year-old Brandon Smiles, lying in the road. Police say Smiles had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body found in rubble of Gatlinburg fire
A body of an unidentified person has been found amid fire suppression efforts by crews working a structure fire in downtown Gatlinburg that began early Sunday morning.
