Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry residents gathered for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 700 people gathered in North Charleston Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s walk at the Riverfront Park. The Alzheimer’s Association’s hosts Walk to End Alzheimer’s nationwide. The annual walk is the worlds largest event that raised awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care and research. According […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry

As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

A brief lesson on native american history in Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina is a city rich in history that spans many generations. With the recent celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, it’s important to reflect on how a large part of that Charleston history dates back to the day and age of Native Americans in South Carolina. According...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Car veers into marsh in Awendaw Friday night

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A car crashed into the marsh along Guerin’s Bridge Road Friday night in Awendaw. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, emergency crews responded to a crash on Guerin’s Bridge Road between Woodville Road and Drew Lane Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials say that a driver ran off the road and crashed […]
AWENDAW, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort County Library System plans to add new location

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Library System is adding a sixth branch location. The library system will be opening its first branch in the town of Port Royal. The library board approved exploring the concept of using a county-owned building on Paris Avenue for the new location.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
CHARLESTON, SC

