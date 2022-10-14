Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
The Post and Courier
Advocates seek to protect Black burial grounds in Goose Creek, Hilton Head
GOOSE CREEK — The sidewalk improvement project underway in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood will provide pedestrians with easier passage at the intersection of Judy and Amy drives. But it’s still unclear whether they will be trodding upon the bones of the dead. This corner is the site of...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
Lowcountry residents gathered for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 700 people gathered in North Charleston Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s walk at the Riverfront Park. The Alzheimer’s Association’s hosts Walk to End Alzheimer’s nationwide. The annual walk is the worlds largest event that raised awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care and research. According […]
The Post and Courier
Summerville townhomes sell for $54M; new multifamilty units planned on James Island
A newly built Summerville multifamily development is under new ownership after fetching $54 million. An affiliate of real estate development firm LyvWell Communities of Tampa, Fla., paid about $409,000 per key in early October for the 132-unit Chamberlain Pines Townhomes at 1060 Orangeburg Road, according to Dorchester County land records.
Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
The Post and Courier
New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry
As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
The Post and Courier
3 historical hidden gems in downtown Charleston to explore on your day off
The glint of a shiny wrought-iron gate, dangling moss from an ancient oak, a cobblestone path leading around the bend, the overlooked inscription on the base of a statue. Downtown Charleston is full of picturesque nooks, many with a deep history that is waiting to be explored. Here are a...
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
abcnews4.com
1 person dead after house fire in North Charleston, fire officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a home caught fire on Abraham Avenue late Saturday evening. Emergency crews responded to the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully involved. One...
live5news.com
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
The Post and Courier
A brief lesson on native american history in Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina is a city rich in history that spans many generations. With the recent celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, it’s important to reflect on how a large part of that Charleston history dates back to the day and age of Native Americans in South Carolina. According...
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
Car veers into marsh in Awendaw Friday night
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A car crashed into the marsh along Guerin’s Bridge Road Friday night in Awendaw. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, emergency crews responded to a crash on Guerin’s Bridge Road between Woodville Road and Drew Lane Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials say that a driver ran off the road and crashed […]
live5news.com
Beaufort County Library System plans to add new location
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Library System is adding a sixth branch location. The library system will be opening its first branch in the town of Port Royal. The library board approved exploring the concept of using a county-owned building on Paris Avenue for the new location.
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
