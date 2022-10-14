ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville

Mason Sisk's retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Hospital Health System to host 'largest ever' hiring event

Those interested in landing a job at Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital or Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children are encouraged to participate in the Huntsville Hospital Health System's upcoming hiring event. The event is set for 4–6 p.m. Wednesday in the Embassy Suites Ballroom, 800 Monroe St. SW, Huntsville. It's...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st

Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL

