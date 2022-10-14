Read full article on original website
WAFF
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville
Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three...
Huntsville Hospital to host hiring event
The Huntsville Hospital system will be hosting a mass hiring event for several positions and locations on October 19.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline
The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest.
Alabama doctors concerned about adolescent overdoses
Overdose deaths are on the rise in Alabama, and many of them are linked to the drug fentanyl.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital Health System to host 'largest ever' hiring event
Those interested in landing a job at Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital or Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children are encouraged to participate in the Huntsville Hospital Health System's upcoming hiring event. The event is set for 4–6 p.m. Wednesday in the Embassy Suites Ballroom, 800 Monroe St. SW, Huntsville. It's...
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected […]
Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
More students complain about unhealthy living conditions in Alabama A&M dorms
Dozens more students at Alabama A&M University are speaking out about the unhealthy and unsafe conditions in their dormitory.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Officials, residents frustrated by long wait times at Madison County Service Center
When the Madison County Service Center opened in March 2021, it was hailed as a one-stop shop for residents getting errands done, and taking pressure off other locations. But some 20 months later, the same officials who praised it have pointed out some kinks.
Huntsville Police recover $200K in fentanyl, $100K in cocaine
Officials in Huntsville say around $300,000 in fentanyl and cocaine was recovered while executing a search warrant this week.
doppleronline.ca
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
Madison County man indicted for securities fraud charges
A Colbert County man has been indicted for 13 violations of securities law.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
WAFF
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. The North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested Brittney Simpson, 34 after finding a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl during a search warrant at a home on Beaver Brook Place in Toney.
WAAY-TV
Gym that caters to children with special needs holds its grand opening
The Huntsville area has a new gym for kids, as We Rock The Spectrum opened on Saturday. Known as a gym that is focused on helping children with Autism and other special needs, the chain met with the Huntsville public for the first time. Kids are able to play with...
