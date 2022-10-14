ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

NC man kills roommate, rams ex-girlfriend with victim’s car, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after ramming into his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend’s car in Asheboro, police say.

According to Asheboro Police Department, on Oct. 11 just after 10:30 a.m., officers were called to East Pritchard Street and Farr Street about a fight. When they got there, officers say they saw two vehicles with damage and three people arguing.

Officers say that David James Alexandro Rosales, 26, had intentionally rammed into a car that his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were in.

A crash report provided by Asheboro Police Department indicates that Rosales was driving a Hyundai owned by Katie Marie Bishop. The Hyundai apparently rammed into the victim’s Honda from the rear right corner and then hit the other car again on the passenger side.

Rosales was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with the deadly weapon, assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property.

According to Randleman Police Department, after Rosales was taken into custody “had told officers he had murdered Katie Bishop and her body was in a closet” in the apartment they both lived in. Asheboro police then requested Randleman Police Department assist them and locate Bishop.

Bishop’s address was listed as 115 Reece Court Apartment R in Randleman, which is also the address provided for Rosales in the crash report.

When officers with Randleman police got to Reece Court, no one answered the door and officers entered the apartment through a window. Officers found Bishop’s body in a closet, as Rosales had said. Police say that it initially appears that Bishop had been stabbed and beaten with a blunt object.

No motive was provided and the relationship between Rosales and Bishop is unknown, other than the fact that they lived together.

Rosales was charged with murder and given no bond.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the North Carolina SBI.

