ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington man with autism lives out dream of being firefighter

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0vHL_0iYKpF3B00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 23-year-old Evan Pauley had one dream, to be a firefighter in Huntington. However, at a young age, he found out there could be some obstacles that might prevent that from happening.

“I’ve wanted to be a Huntington firefighter since I was a little boy. But when I found out I had autism, it was like that job was taken away from me,” Pauley says.

Pauley’s family says he doesn’t like loud noises and being a firefighter, there are many of them.

Nature hike for homeschooled students in Huntington, WV

For a long time he has been working up the courage to ride in a fire engine and with a little help from family, he was finally able to do so.

His first experience was during the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade on Monday. He rode in the cab of a Huntington Station 5 fire engine while his uncle Josh Blake, who’s a Huntington firefighter, rode in the back.

Pauley says at that moment, knowing his uncle was there really made a difference.

“I was nervous at first, I had butterflies in my stomach and then I realized it’s going to be fine because I’ve waited 23 long years for this moment. Then when I realized he was on the top of that truck, I realized, oh he’s going to be there with me,” Pauley says remembering this milestone in his life.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

While this was an experience he says, “was the happiest day in my life,” his journey isn’t over yet. He says he plans to attend more parades in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Nature hike for homeschooled students in Huntington, WV

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Zoo and Aquarium and the Reptile House and Rescue hosted a guided nature hike for homeschooled students on Thursday at Ritter Park in Huntington. The Huntington Zoo and the Reptile House have weekly events like this every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The owner of the Huntington Zoo […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Logan firefighter remembered as hero

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley, who spent the majority of his life serving on the Logan Fire Department. When Chief Scott Beckett thinks about Copley, who he grew up with, he thinks about what being a hero means. “Spent the bulk...
LOGAN, WV
Metro News

Man convicted in 2017 Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County criminal jury deliberated for just more than an hour Friday evening before convicting a Huntington man for killing a woman and dismembering her body. The 12-member panel convicted Argie Jeffers on two criminal counts including first degree murder. Jeffers took the stand in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest’ underway in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First Lady Cathy Justice is encouraging West Virginians that are 19 years and older to create a Christmas-themed bow that will be hung on the “bow tree.” According to a press release from First Lady Cathy Justice, the bows will be unveiled at Joyful Night on Dec. 3, alongside ornaments made […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing.  13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Tammy Carter, 48, of Louisa, KY

Tammy Carter, 48, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home. Tammy was born May 21, 1974 in Louisa, KY to Elwood Cantrell. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father in law Arnett Hogston.
LOUISA, KY
12tomatoes.com

Man Decorates “Pumpkin House” With 3,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Every Year

This small town in West Virginia is home to one of the coolest things that we have ever seen. Can you believe that this Victorian home has 3,000 carved pumpkins placed on display every time spooky season rolls around?. According to a mini-documentary by Long Creative, Ric Griffith, the former...
KENOVA, WV
WSAZ

Fire crews respond to house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com crews are working to knock down flames at a home near 6th Avenue and Trenton Place in Huntington. The road has been blocked by emergency crews. Further information has not been released.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy