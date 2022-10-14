ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard Symphony Orchestra kicks off season with Saturday performance

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Symphony Orchestra will start its 69th season with an opening night performance this weekend in Melbourne.

Opening Night: Song & Dance will debut on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the King Center for the Performing Arts.

The performance will feature popular choices such as Sondheim, Copland and Puccini and the Brevard Community Chorus singing music by Brahms.

Musical director Christopher Confessore will lead the 2022-2023 season, “Bright Lights, Big Music.”

This is the first season since 2020 that does not have COVID-19 regulations for musicians or requirements for the audience.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.

For more events in Central Florida, visit our event calendar here.

