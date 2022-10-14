Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Over-the-counter aspirin effective in preventing blood clots following surgery to repair bone fractures
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 causes neuronal damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaques
SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with Type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 infection associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction
Having symptoms of COVID-19 has been associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction. The study, which is part of the COVID-19 Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing National Core Study, is published today in The Lancet Psychiatry. The study is led by researchers from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with several UK institutions. The study looked at the impact of COVID-19 infection on subsequent mental health and wellbeing.
News-Medical.net
Study reveals why viral infections are less frequent but more severe in individuals with Down syndrome
Individuals with Down syndrome have less-frequent viral infections, but when present, these infections lead to more severe disease. New findings publishing on October 14 in the journal Immunity show that this is caused by increased expression of an antiviral cytokine type I interferon (IFN-I), which is partially coded for by chromosome 21. Elevated IFN-I levels lead to hyperactivity of the immune response initially, but the body overcorrects for this to reduce inflammation, leading to increased vulnerability later in the viral attack.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
News-Medical.net
Researchers identify a previously unknown mitochondrial disease in identical twins
In a set of identical twins, investigators led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Children's Hospital Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified a mitochondrial disease not previously reported. Diseases that affect mitochondria-;specialized compartments within cells that contain their own DNA and convert the food we eat into energy needed to...
Can long Covid research unlock other great medical mysteries of our time?
As the coronavirus grew from a fleeting concern to a full-blown panic, Lili Lim started to hear about people for whom the illness lasted weeks or even months. There were news stories of young people that couldn’t shake their fatigue or cognitive malaise, of folks who had to quit their job due to debilitating exhaustion.
News-Medical.net
Marijuana-dependent patients may face higher infection rates following knee and shoulder arthroscopy
Patients who are dependent on marijuana may face higher infection rates following knee and shoulder arthroscopy-;a minimally invasive surgery in which a small camera is inserted to diagnose and sometimes treat injury-;according to a study presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
News-Medical.net
Newly identified process keeps some immune cells on their toes
Cancer cells use an unusual mechanism to migrate into new tissue and form metastases there. The same process probably also keeps some immune cells on their toes. This is the result of a recent study led by the University of Bonn. According to the study, certain structures, the centrioles, increase in number. This makes it easier for them to maintain their direction and thus migrate more quickly to the lymph nodes, where they activate other immune cells. The results have now been published in the Journal of Cell Biology.
News-Medical.net
Livers have a cumulative age of at least 100 years, researchers find
There is a small, but growing, subset of livers that have been transplanted and have a cumulative age of more than 100 years, according to researchers from University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, and TransMedics, Andover, Massachusetts. They studied these livers to identify characteristics to determine why these organs are so resilient, paving the way for considering the potential expanded use of older liver donors. The research team presented their findings at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
News-Medical.net
Scientists reveal why cancers of the adrenal glands are more common among women
Why are cancers of the adrenal glands more common among women? Why are prognoses worse for them? A team of scientists led by a CNRS researcher answers these questions in an article published on 14 October 2022 in Science Advances. They demonstrate that, in male mice, there is greater recruitment...
News-Medical.net
New findings point to specific genes linked with increased risk of frozen shoulder
Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common cause of shoulder pain and immobility. New findings point to specific genes associated with an increased risk of this condition, reports The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio in partnership with Wolters Kluwer. The...
News-Medical.net
Advances in nasal delivery of antibiotics
In a recent study published in the Journal of Drug Delivery Science and Technology, researchers reviewed the advances and challenges in the intranasal delivery of antibiotics. Antibiotics are substances that act against bacteria to prevent or treat infectious diseases. Notably, the overuse of antibiotics contributes to the growing bacterial resistance. Consequently, oral administration of antibiotics has been prevalent and preferred. Nevertheless, oral administration could result in adverse effects upon systemic distribution. Therefore, the route of antibiotic administration is critical to augment bioavailability and minimize undesirable adverse outcomes and the risk of resistance.
News-Medical.net
Certain hospital room features may influence patient outcomes after high-risk operations
Certain hospital room features, such as having a window view and distance from a nursing station, may influence clinical outcomes after undergoing high-risk operations, according to research findings presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. Each year, about $50 billion is spent...
News-Medical.net
International group of honorees to provide latest insights into preventing and treating obesity
An international group of honorees have been selected to present innovative research designs providing the latest insights into preventing and treating obesity during the 10th annual Obesity Journal Symposium. This event will be held during the 40th Annual Meeting of The Obesity Society (TOS) at ObesityWeek® 2022 scheduled for Nov. 1–4, 2022 in San Diego, Calif., and online at www.obesityweek.org.
News-Medical.net
Study presents rare cases of COVID-19-associated pulmonary aspergillosis
A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine presented a case series of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-associated pulmonary aspergillosis (CAPA). The goal of the study was to inform clinicians and healthcare workers of this serious COVID-19-related complication. Background. Many atypical radiological signs of COVID-19...
News-Medical.net
Study compares two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing infection risk in open fracture surgeries
Orthopedics faculty at LSU Health New Orleans participated in a study comparing two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing the risk of infection in patients requiring surgery for open fractures. In the largest known randomized-controlled trial, the research team found that contrary to current international recommendations, chlorhexidine gluconate was not superior to povidone-iodine in an alcohol or aqueous solution in preventing surgical site infection. The results suggesting health care practitioners can select either aqueous-based antisepsis solution when treating open fractures on the basis of solution availability, patient contraindications, or product cost are published in The Lancet.
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
News-Medical.net
Widespread variations in retroviral establishment and distribution among Darwin's finches
Vertebrate genomes are repositories for retrovirus code that was deposited into germ line as inherited endogenous retroviruses during evolution. Researchers from Uppsala University and Princeton University now provide new findings about retroviral establishment and distribution among Darwin's finches. The findings are being published in Nature Communications. The researchers examined whole...
News-Medical.net
Associations of cardioprotective medications with COVID-19 outcomes
In a recent study published in PLOS ONE, researchers evaluated coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes in patients taking four types of cardioprotective medicines. COVID-19, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains a substantial public health threat. Individuals with cardiovascular risk factors such as obesity and diabetes have an increased risk of adverse COVID-19 outcomes. Specifically, older patients have an elevated risk, possibly due to the loss of endogenous cardioprotective mechanisms and endothelial dysfunction. As such, it has been postulated that medicines that decrease cardiovascular risk may benefit COVID-19 patients.
