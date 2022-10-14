Read full article on original website
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
Newly identified process keeps some immune cells on their toes
Cancer cells use an unusual mechanism to migrate into new tissue and form metastases there. The same process probably also keeps some immune cells on their toes. This is the result of a recent study led by the University of Bonn. According to the study, certain structures, the centrioles, increase in number. This makes it easier for them to maintain their direction and thus migrate more quickly to the lymph nodes, where they activate other immune cells. The results have now been published in the Journal of Cell Biology.
Researchers find a reproducible way to study cellular functions of plants cells with 3D bioprinting
A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other – and with their environment – is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
New findings point to specific genes linked with increased risk of frozen shoulder
Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common cause of shoulder pain and immobility. New findings point to specific genes associated with an increased risk of this condition, reports The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio in partnership with Wolters Kluwer. The...
SARS-CoV-2 causes neuronal damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaques
SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with Type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
Over-the-counter aspirin effective in preventing blood clots following surgery to repair bone fractures
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
COVID-19 infection associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction
Having symptoms of COVID-19 has been associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction. The study, which is part of the COVID-19 Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing National Core Study, is published today in The Lancet Psychiatry. The study is led by researchers from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with several UK institutions. The study looked at the impact of COVID-19 infection on subsequent mental health and wellbeing.
Study reveals why viral infections are less frequent but more severe in individuals with Down syndrome
Individuals with Down syndrome have less-frequent viral infections, but when present, these infections lead to more severe disease. New findings publishing on October 14 in the journal Immunity show that this is caused by increased expression of an antiviral cytokine type I interferon (IFN-I), which is partially coded for by chromosome 21. Elevated IFN-I levels lead to hyperactivity of the immune response initially, but the body overcorrects for this to reduce inflammation, leading to increased vulnerability later in the viral attack.
Rapidly fading antibody levels in recovered COVID-19 patients associated with plasma metabolites
A study led by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has revealed the association between rapidly fading antibody levels in some recovered COVID-19 patients and a high plasma concentration of a metabolite called glycylproline (gly-pro) and its producing enzyme. A research team led by Professor Cai Zongwei (left) and Dr Yang...
Advances in nasal delivery of antibiotics
In a recent study published in the Journal of Drug Delivery Science and Technology, researchers reviewed the advances and challenges in the intranasal delivery of antibiotics. Antibiotics are substances that act against bacteria to prevent or treat infectious diseases. Notably, the overuse of antibiotics contributes to the growing bacterial resistance. Consequently, oral administration of antibiotics has been prevalent and preferred. Nevertheless, oral administration could result in adverse effects upon systemic distribution. Therefore, the route of antibiotic administration is critical to augment bioavailability and minimize undesirable adverse outcomes and the risk of resistance.
COVID-19 vaccines show favorable immunogenicity and efficacy in people living with HIV
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers assessed the efficacy of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Study: Immunogenicity and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in people living with HIV: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Image Credit: Corona...
Scientists reveal why cancers of the adrenal glands are more common among women
Why are cancers of the adrenal glands more common among women? Why are prognoses worse for them? A team of scientists led by a CNRS researcher answers these questions in an article published on 14 October 2022 in Science Advances. They demonstrate that, in male mice, there is greater recruitment...
Multi-center analysis shines light on invasive lobular carcinoma
A multi-center analysis of patients with invasive lobular carcinoma, or ILC -; the second most common histological subtype of invasive breast cancer in the U.S. -; showed that, despite its prevalence, ILC is detected later and has worse outcomes than the predominant subtype of invasive breast cancer, known as invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC), or no special type.
Comprehensive analysis reveals the burden of antimicrobial resistance in the WHO European Region
The latest and most comprehensive analysis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and its impact in the entire WHO European Region (53 countries) was published in a peer-reviewed paper today in The Lancet Global Health. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, Oxford Centre for Global Health Research, Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, and other collaborators analyzed 23 bacterial pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations to release the following findings:
More frequent chest imaging may benefit certain colorectal cancer patients
Colorectal cancer patients with certain clinical characteristics may benefit from more frequent chest imaging to help identify and target cancer that has spread to the lungs, according to new research presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. These findings have the potential to improve long-term outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
Associations of cardioprotective medications with COVID-19 outcomes
In a recent study published in PLOS ONE, researchers evaluated coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes in patients taking four types of cardioprotective medicines. COVID-19, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains a substantial public health threat. Individuals with cardiovascular risk factors such as obesity and diabetes have an increased risk of adverse COVID-19 outcomes. Specifically, older patients have an elevated risk, possibly due to the loss of endogenous cardioprotective mechanisms and endothelial dysfunction. As such, it has been postulated that medicines that decrease cardiovascular risk may benefit COVID-19 patients.
Researchers examine how fermented vegetables affect inflammation markers in women
Diet is known to impact the human gut microbiota significantly throughout life. For example, several studies have reported high numbers of Bifidobacteria in the guts of infants who received breast milk. In contrast, high levels of Clostridia and Bifidobacteria were observed in formula-fed infants. Polysaccharide-rich diets are associated with increased...
Structure of the irregular neuronal connection strengths contains a hidden order, study finds
In the brain, our perception arises from a complex interplay of neurons that are connected via synapses. But the number and strength of connections between certain types of neurons can vary. Researchers from the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), the University Medical Center Mainz and the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU), together with a research team from the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Frankfurt, as part of the DFG-funded Priority Program "Computational Connectomics" (SPP2041), have now discovered that the structure of the seemingly irregular neuronal connection strengths contains a hidden order. This is essential for the stability of the neuronal network. The study has now been published in the journal "PNAS".
Study presents rare cases of COVID-19-associated pulmonary aspergillosis
A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine presented a case series of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-associated pulmonary aspergillosis (CAPA). The goal of the study was to inform clinicians and healthcare workers of this serious COVID-19-related complication. Background. Many atypical radiological signs of COVID-19...
