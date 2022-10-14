Read full article on original website
Hockey: Numbers to know from Ohio's 8-0 shutout at Illinois
Ohio continued its undefeated season with another commanding victory, shutting out Illinois 8-0. Ohio’s offense proved to be a force to be reckoned with in its last series against Alabama and continued that Friday. Here are the numbers to know from Ohio’s game at Illinois:. 4. Illinois racked...
Volleyball: Ohio loses first home conference match against Buffalo 3-2
Ohio came close to picking up a win over Buffalo Friday, but was ultimately unsuccessful. Ohio (10-8, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) lost the match in five sets, which was just its second loss at home this year. The loss ended Ohio's two-match win streak this season and its six-match win streak against Buffalo (11-9, 3-5 MAC).
Field Hockey: Ohio's offense seals 2-0 victory over Central Michigan
The Bobcats were back in action Friday with a 2-0 win over the Chippewas in a beautiful fall afternoon matchup at Pruitt Field in Athens, Ohio. The match got off to a slow start, as Ohio and Central Michigan stood at a stalemate in the first quarter. Ohio had two shots on goal while Central Michigan ended of the first quarter without a single one.
Volleyball: Ohio wins five-set thriller against Buffalo
On Friday, Ohio suffered one of its most heartbreaking losses of the season. On Saturday, it flipped the script and came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat Buffalo 3-2 at home. After the deflating loss Friday, the Bobcats needed a strong start. They got out to a 15-10 lead midway through set one. Though it didn't last, and the Bulls scored five of the next seven points. The set remained tight, and Anna Kharchynska tied the set at 22 with a kill. However, the Bulls heated up at the perfect time and scored the last three points to win the first set 25-22.
Field Hockey: Noa Desmaretz helps Ohio keep postseason hopes alive
For the majority of the match Friday, Ohio and Central Michigan dragged. Two teams in the midst of long losing streaks appeared destined to continue the scoreless stalemate that characterized the first 34 minutes. It only took one quick play by Noa Desmaretz to rescue Ohio, as she netted her...
Athens Football: Bulldogs win second straight on Senior Night
Riding the momentum of its first win of the season and the magic of Senior Night, Athens picked up its second straight win in its final game at Joe Burrow Stadium this year, defeating River Valley 46-7. Athens took control from the opening seconds of the game, as junior Marcus...
Local spaces offer free meals, food for all
Whether a student has run out of meal swipes, or a city resident is trying to pinch a penny or two, free food will always come in handy. Thanks to the good-natured and charitable community in and around Athens, there are many places one can go to grab a bite to eat free of charge. From food pantries to churches, the town is full of employees and volunteers eager to fill the stomachs of hungry patrons.
