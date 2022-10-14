On Friday, Ohio suffered one of its most heartbreaking losses of the season. On Saturday, it flipped the script and came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat Buffalo 3-2 at home. After the deflating loss Friday, the Bobcats needed a strong start. They got out to a 15-10 lead midway through set one. Though it didn't last, and the Bulls scored five of the next seven points. The set remained tight, and Anna Kharchynska tied the set at 22 with a kill. However, the Bulls heated up at the perfect time and scored the last three points to win the first set 25-22.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO