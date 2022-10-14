Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
New Trial Proceeds for Man Accused of Quadruple Homicide in Palm Springs in 2019
RIVERSIDE, CA – A jury trial reconvened here in Riverside County Superior Court last week for a man accused of murdering four individuals in 2019 in Palm Springs, CA. The trial began on June 17 of this year, after a previous trial ended in a jury deadlock. Jose Vladimir...
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was dragged for three miles as police chased the carjacking suspect. The suspect, Joshua Reneau, 31, was wanted for a murder in July.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Investigating Homicide in Del Cerro Neighborhood
The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Del Cerro neighborhood Sunday morning. San Diego Police received a call at around 12:48 a.m. about a man who was found down in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
chulavistatoday.com
Bounty Hunter Charged in National City Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a fugitive who owns the bounty hunting company Fugitive Warrants, was...
KTLA.com
A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice
Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex
Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained a 35-year-old woman believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
Two wounded in Market Street shooting in San Diego
A man and a woman remain hospitalized after they were shot in the Mt. Hope neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.
Vehicle left dangling over canal in San Bernardino County crash
A head-on collision left two people dangling over a canal in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that was pushed into a canal after a head-on collision in Colton. According to the Colton Fire Department, crews were required to use the jaws of life to extricate two occupants still trapped […]
Widow of Man Who Died Prior to 2021 Bighorn Sheep Count Files Lawsuit
The widow of a man who died leading up to last summer’s scheduled bighorn sheep count in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park filed a wrongful death lawsuit this week against state parks officials, alleging the event was unsafe due to triple-digit temperatures in the region. The suit filed Tuesday in...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena.
NBC San Diego
4 Children Located, Father Surrenders After Suspected Kidnapping From Murphy Canyon Home
A father along with his four young children, who he was accused of taking without permission, have been located after an overnight search, San Diego police said. The search started at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after the father who does not have custodial rights took his children -- ages 3, 6, 7, and 9 -- from military housing in a Murphy Canyon neighborhood off Santo and Tierrasanta roads, San Diego police said.
