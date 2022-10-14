The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Del Cerro neighborhood Sunday morning. San Diego Police received a call at around 12:48 a.m. about a man who was found down in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO