When the new era of women in Hip-Hop and Rap is discussed, a number of familiar names come up. GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Baby Tate, Lakeyah, Erica Banks, Queen Key and a few others are rightfully mentioned. The aforementioned artists and a few others have rightfully earned their spots in today’s Hip-Hop landscape. However, the city of New York is often overlooked or underappreciated in this discussion. Young Devyn, Lola Brooke, Kenzo B and Maliibu Miitch are just a few of the artists that are making their name in the nation’s most populated city. Now, Maiya The Don wants to make sure you never forget her name in this discussion or any other discussion of today’s rising stars, regardless of gender.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO