Read full article on original website
Related
Trevor Noah Reveals Date For Final Appearance On ‘The Daily Show’
An era of The Daily Show is coming to a close at Comedy Central. Weeks after announcing his departure from the long-running comedy show, Trevor Noah has announced that he will step away from his hosting duties after December 8, 2022. “Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an...
Koko Iwasaki talks 1st season as 'DWTS' pro with partner Vinny Guadagnino
Koine "Koko" Iwasaki discussed her first season as a pro on "Dancing with the Stars" in an interview with "Good Morning America."
Jesse Williams Reveals Why He Doesn’t Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
More than a year has passed since Jesse Williams stepped away from his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the popular ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy. Since then, Williams has landed roles in Your Place or Mine and Team Joy, but he has not spent much time watching the hit ABC drama. In a recent interview with Variety, Williams revealed that he hasn’t kept up with the show since he left it in 2021.
'Paloni' special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
Creator/Executive Producer Justin Roiland and Executive Producer Ben Bayouth preview "The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!" on Hulu including the voice of the late Gilbert Gottfried.
Mariah Carey Lights Up Twitter With 2-Word Tease From Her Bubble Bath
The music icon posted a photo and two videos to help warm up fans.
J.I.D And Smino Announce ‘Luv Is 4Ever’ Tour
The year may not be over just yet, but fans of J.I.D and Smino are already looking forward to 2023. The St. Louis native and Dreamville recording artist have rolled out dates for their forthcoming “Luv Is 4Ever” tour. The talented duo will kick things off in Seattle on January 22 before stopping in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and several other major cities. Ultimately, their run will come to a close on March 29 in Nashville.
And The Nominees Are: Here Is the Complete List Of Nominees For The 2022 American Music Awards
The 2022 American Music Awards are only five weeks away! As the awards ceremony nears, the full slate of nominees has been unveiled. After an incredible year, Bad Bunny leads the way with eight nominations. Following closely behind, Drake, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have each grabbed six nominations while The Weeknd, Adele and Harry Styles have each earned five nods. The winners in each major category will be unveiled when the biggest names in music gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Until then, check out the full slate of nominees below.
Rihanna Rumored To Embark On Stadium Tour In 2023
Fans have been clamoring for Rihanna to return to the world of music following the release of her critically-acclaimed album, ANTI. Since then, she’s built Fenty into a beauty and fashion empire and given birth to her first child. Five years later, it appears that she’s ready to get back on stage. Hits Daily Double has reported that Rihanna is planning to embark on a stadium tour in 2023.
NFL・
Lil’ Baby Returns To Hot 97 For Funkmaster Flex Freestyle Ahead Of ‘It’s Only Me’ Release
This Friday, streaming services will be filled with new music from a wide selection of artists like Tove Lo, G Herbo and others. However, no artist will draw as much attention as Atlanta’s own, Lil’ Baby. Following his headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown, the Quality Control Music star will release his highly-anticipated album, It’s Only Me. In preparation for the project’s release, he flew up to New York and delivered a quick freestyle at Hot 97.
Reuben Vincent Teases New Album With With The ‘Prelude’ Pack
At 21 years old, most artists aren’t performing on BET and earning co-signs from the likes of 9th Wonder and Rapsody. However, Reuben Vincent isn’t like most artists. Raised by a pair of courageous parents who fled Liberia for Charlotte, Reuben Vincent learned the importance of making the most of every opportunity at an early age.
Maiya The Don Drops The ‘Telfy’ Video
When the new era of women in Hip-Hop and Rap is discussed, a number of familiar names come up. GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Baby Tate, Lakeyah, Erica Banks, Queen Key and a few others are rightfully mentioned. The aforementioned artists and a few others have rightfully earned their spots in today’s Hip-Hop landscape. However, the city of New York is often overlooked or underappreciated in this discussion. Young Devyn, Lola Brooke, Kenzo B and Maliibu Miitch are just a few of the artists that are making their name in the nation’s most populated city. Now, Maiya The Don wants to make sure you never forget her name in this discussion or any other discussion of today’s rising stars, regardless of gender.
Highlyy Delivers The ‘Soldier’ Video
Think about where most people are at 18 years old. Some are heading off to college or taking on their first full-time job. In the midst of all of those teens looking to make their mark on the world, a unique group exists. Some of these 18-year-olds are heading off to play a professional sport or play a part in a major Netflix series. What group does Highlyy fall in? Well, she’s working with Tion Wayne and crafting hit singles like “Soldier.”
Juice WRLD & Marshmello Share ‘Bye Bye’
It’s never easy to say goodbye, but fans of a young generation have grown accustomed to bidding farewell to their favorite acts. Within the last few years, the world of music and beyond has mourned the loss of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, King Von, XXXTentacion and PnB Rock among others. Within the long list of artists that have passed away far too soon is Juice WRLD. This year, the Higgins family, his friends and fans around the world will remember the talented act three years after he passed away due to an overdose while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
Lauryn Hill Hints At ‘Miseducation’ 25th Anniversary Performance
Fans may not have had the opportunity to see The Fugees on tour last year, but they may have a shot at seeing Lauryn Hill in the near future. During a recent performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, the New Jersey native hinted at another performance of her debut solo album to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Silk Sonic Will Not Submit Debut Album For Grammy Consideration
An Evening With Silk Sonic has already won “Album of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Awards, but it will not earn the same honor at the 65th Grammy Awards. This Thursday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that they will not submit their joint LP for “Album of the Year” consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Sydney Sweeney To Star In Sony’s ‘Barbarella’
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has landed a role in Sony’s latest edition of Barbarella. Sweeney is expected to play the film’s titular role previously held by Jane Fonda in the 1968 edition of Jean-Claude Forest’s story. “Barbarella, an astronaut from the 41st century, sets out to find...
Jermaine Dupri Confirms So So Def-Bad Boy Verzuz Battle
While performing at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta over the weekend, Jermaine Dupri confirmed an upcoming Verzuz battle with Diddy. “I’m saying this to let y’all know the So So Def-Bad Boy Verzuz is happening,” Dupri said on stage at Centennial Olympic Park. In August, the duo agreed...
Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam-Superman Movie
Dwayne Johnson may not be interested in running for President of the United States, but he is certainly all in on putting together a film with Black Adam and Superman. Ahead of his superhero debut, Johnson sat down with the good folks at Cinema Blend and opened up regarding a future film featuring the two superhumans. In a matter-of-fact tone, he all but confirmed that the plan is to put the two stars on screen together.
‘The Shop’ Pulls Episode Featuring Kanye West
Uninterrupted and SpringHill Company have announced that they will no longer air an episode featuring Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Justin Tinsley of Andscape reports that Ye repeatedly spewed anti-semitic rhetoric during the taping, leading to SpringHill’s decision. “Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye...
BET+ Acquires 50 Cent’s ‘Trill League’ Series
BET+ has reportedly acquired the rights to the forthcoming, animated superhero series, Trill League. “[The show] tells the story of a team of Black superheroes battling against each other’s self-indulgences in order to combat the villains of today’s cultural conflicts and protect society,” the show’s description reads, according to Deadline.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0