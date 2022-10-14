Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Ellis, Ness, Rush, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ellis; Ness; Rush; Trego FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Trego, Ellis, Ness and Rush Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Watch issued for Hodgeman by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hodgeman FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Hodgeman County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Cleveland, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Cleveland; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Hughes; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Woods; Woodward FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
