Effective: 2022-10-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ellis; Ness; Rush; Trego FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Trego, Ellis, Ness and Rush Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

