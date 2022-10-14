ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

North Carolina experts warn of misinformation online ahead of November election

By Caroline Bowyer
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXG3e_0iYKo6Vu00

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — The first day of early voting is one week away.

This election season, fighting misinformation has been a growing priority in election offices across the country.

Your North Carolina Voter Guide

Dr. Amanda Sturgill is a journalism professor at Elon University. She said even if you don’t believe the fake ads and posts you come across, they can still affect your perception of a candidate even if the misinformation is unreasonable. That can have a significant effect on elections.

Dr. Sturgill suggests voters do their research before heading to the polls.

“People are online almost all day,” she said. “They’re getting ads. They’re getting social media messages and things like that. So you’ve got more stuff to filter through and less stuff to go on to know if it’s quality information or not.”

Were people at Wilmington Trump rally doing a ‘QAnon salute?’

A growing number of Americans have concerns about misleading claims ahead of the midterm election. A new poll from the Pearson Institute shows that 91 percent of adults think the spread of misinformation is a problem.

Eighty percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans say it increases extreme political views, and 77 percent of respondents think it increases hate crimes.

“If you see a bad piece of information, and you believe it, and you share it with other people, you’ve just taken what was a small problem and made it a bigger problem,” Dr. Sturgill said. “Then when you’ve got hundreds of thousands of users who are all doing the same thing, it really makes the whole media environment unreliable.”

In recent months, we’ve seen an example of this in the Piedmont Triad. A fake photo of Ricky Hurtado wearing a “defund the police” shirt circulated by mail at homes across Alamance County. Hurtado is running for reelection in the State House.

Dr. Sturgill said it’s getting harder to spot the fake photos.

“What that means for people who are the consumers of news and want to be engaged citizens and thoughtful voters…they need to get better at asking questions about the information that they’re getting,” she said.

3 elected North Carolina officials appear on Oath Keepers membership database

Sturgill has three questions you can ask yourself to help detect deception before casting a ballot this election season:

  • Where is the information coming from?
  • What is the source?
  • Why would a source want you to know the information?

“You’re more likely to be manipulated if you’re feeling something strongly,” Dr. Sturgill said. “If you’re feeling very happy, sad, jealous, angry, any of those kinds of things, you want to think an extra time.”

Dr. Sturgill said you have to be careful what you’re reading online. Oftentimes, you’re only getting some of the facts, and they’re taken out of a bigger context.

The polls open on Oct. 20. Early voting runs through Nov. 5 leading up to election day on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

xombiexero
2d ago

you know how to tell if a dem is lying. their mouth is moving. which it does non-stop. so much so that they never listen to anything that opposes their nonsensical beliefs.

Reply
4
Related
carolinajournal.com

Uphill battle for GOP supermajority in the N.C. General Assembly

What are the chances of the GOP winning a supermajority in North Carolina’s General Assembly in this November’s General Election? While the probability of that happening looked pretty good earlier in the year, many experts say the chances for that happening have now diminished. “Compared to earlier in...
POLITICS
WFMY NEWS2

Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
ELECTIONS
FOX8 News

Chuck Schumer’s PAC to spend millions more on ads supporting Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Those concerned that national Democrats aren’t doing enough to support Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina take note: Her campaign will get another big jolt of dollars from party leaders. In the same week that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s political action committee launched a $4 million television ad campaign […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. decides not to appeal to Supreme Court for review in lawsuit over marine fisheries regulations

— Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for North Carolina commercial fishermen, said Thursday he was “surprised and a little confused” by the state’s decision this week not to appeal to the state Supreme Court to reverse a September Appeals Court ruling that allows the state to be sued for alleged failure to protect North Carolina’s fisheries.
POLITICS
HuffPost

Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
71K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy