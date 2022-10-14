Read full article on original website
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
KCCI.com
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
idesignarch.com
Shingle-Style Lake House with Victorian Architectural Influence
This spectacular shingle-style lakeside home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was designed for gracious living and entertaining. McCormack + Etten Architects was commissioned to design the country estate. The property also includes a detached carriage house guesthouse and a private boat dock. The home’s use of various custom windows and doors...
kenosha.com
7 best cheese curds in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Is there such a thing as too much cheese in a fried cheese curd?. The answer — to one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, dies; I-43 near Highland in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck at or near northbound I-43 and Highland Avenue early Saturday, Oct. 15. A tweet by the sheriff's office only said the person who was struck died from their injuries. The freeway at this...
WSAW
Confirmed Tornado with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A strong cold front rolled through the Badger State on Wednesday. Severe storms impacted southeast Wisconsin around midday into the early afternoon. This included at least one tornado that impacted western Milwaukee County near West Allis. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan has found an EF-0 tornado, with max winds of 75 mph, occurred just before 12:20 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2022. The tornado originated at the intersection of South 105th Street and Becher Street, and likely tracked over Interstate 41, lifting around south 58th street and west Stack Drive, traveling approximately 3 miles in less than 10 minutes on the west side of West Allis.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Hiking Through Mangan Woods in Greendale, Wisconsin
Last weekend, we explored a trail tucked away near an archery range in Greendale, Wisconsin. The Forked Aster Trail wound us through lovely Mangan Woods full of some of the largest old-growth trees in the Milwaukee County Park System. With few people on the trail, we found ourselves entirely at peace wandering the forest full of lofty arbors.
wtmj.com
Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday morning
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin starting Sunday evening and lasting into Monday morning. Low temperatures could reach the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday night. These temperatures could kill plants and damage...
CBS 58
Blustery October winds blowing in lots of change, including some snow showers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Winds will be howling the next few days from the northwest. Some gusts could be higher than 40 mph, especially on Monday. Also, into Monday, wintry mix is possible with an upper air feature. On Sunday, it'll be mainly rain showers in the afternoon and evening as another front drops down from the north. Only a slight accumulation is possible with the snow, especially on grassy surfaces. A Freeze Warning is also in place for Monday morning as well.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn
Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home
WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
wearegreenbay.com
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
CBS 58
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
Tornado spotted touching down in southern Wisconsin
A tornado has been reported in southern Wisconsin where there is a warning in effect until 1 p.m. There is a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Lake County until 1:30 p.m.
