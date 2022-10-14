ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KCCI.com

Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
idesignarch.com

Shingle-Style Lake House with Victorian Architectural Influence

This spectacular shingle-style lakeside home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was designed for gracious living and entertaining. McCormack + Etten Architects was commissioned to design the country estate. The property also includes a detached carriage house guesthouse and a private boat dock. The home’s use of various custom windows and doors...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
kenosha.com

7 best cheese curds in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Is there such a thing as too much cheese in a fried cheese curd?. The answer — to one...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck, dies; I-43 near Highland in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck at or near northbound I-43 and Highland Avenue early Saturday, Oct. 15. A tweet by the sheriff's office only said the person who was struck died from their injuries. The freeway at this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Confirmed Tornado with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A strong cold front rolled through the Badger State on Wednesday. Severe storms impacted southeast Wisconsin around midday into the early afternoon. This included at least one tornado that impacted western Milwaukee County near West Allis. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan has found an EF-0 tornado, with max winds of 75 mph, occurred just before 12:20 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2022. The tornado originated at the intersection of South 105th Street and Becher Street, and likely tracked over Interstate 41, lifting around south 58th street and west Stack Drive, traveling approximately 3 miles in less than 10 minutes on the west side of West Allis.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Hiking Through Mangan Woods in Greendale, Wisconsin

Last weekend, we explored a trail tucked away near an archery range in Greendale, Wisconsin. The Forked Aster Trail wound us through lovely Mangan Woods full of some of the largest old-growth trees in the Milwaukee County Park System. With few people on the trail, we found ourselves entirely at peace wandering the forest full of lofty arbors.
GREENDALE, WI
CBS 58

Blustery October winds blowing in lots of change, including some snow showers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Winds will be howling the next few days from the northwest. Some gusts could be higher than 40 mph, especially on Monday. Also, into Monday, wintry mix is possible with an upper air feature. On Sunday, it'll be mainly rain showers in the afternoon and evening as another front drops down from the north. Only a slight accumulation is possible with the snow, especially on grassy surfaces. A Freeze Warning is also in place for Monday morning as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn

Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
WATERFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI

