Atlanta, GA

VIDEO: Burglary suspect caught in items police say he stole from Julio Jones’ Atlanta home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man accused of stealing from a home that belonged to former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

Police said they caught the suspect wearing clothing and jewelry that he took from the property.

On Tuesday, police responded to his home off W. Roxboro Road in reference to a residential burglary.

Police learned the home belonged to Jones by the 911 caller. Through the course of their investigation, they learned clothing and jewelry was stolen from the resident by 31-year-old suspect, Martin Williams.

Police said they put out a description of the suspect over the radio. An officer working an off-duty extra job on patrol observed a man, now identified as Williams, matching the description and was able to arrest him without incident.

After his arrest, police discovered Williams in possession of stolen property from the residence and noticed he was also wearing some of the stolen clothing.

Williams has been charged with first-degree burglary.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

