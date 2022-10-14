Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia High’s Kali Keough finishes eighth at state tennis
Emporia High freshman Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the Class 5A state tournament Saturday in Andover. Keough defeated Jackie Ackerman of Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-2, in her first match of the day. She then had to default her final two matches to finish in eighth place. Over...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball finishes fourth in home tournament
Saturday was the final tune-up for the Emporia High volleyball team as it hosted a 10-team tournament at EHS. The Spartans finished the tournament with a 3-3 record and finished fourth. The Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee...
KVOE
Emporia Highs Kali Keough will medal at the 5A State tennis tournament
Three Members of the Emporia High tennis team are playing at the 5A State tournament. In singles play, Kali Keough received a 1st round bye. She won her first match in the 2nd round defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0. Kali will play Jackie Ackerman of Kapaun Mt. Carmel in a consolation round match Saturday. She will finish in the top 12.
KVOE
Busy weekend ahead for Emporia High athletics
It’s a busy weekend for Emporia High volleyball and cross country in action. The Emporia High volleyball team will be hosting a 10-team tournament. The Spartans will play Washburn Rural, Sumner Academy, Lawrence and Shawnee Mission North in pool play. Junior Ryan Peak says the Spartans are confident. Other...
KVOE
Emporia High football falls at Washburn Rural
It was another rough night for the Emporia High football team at Washburn Rural Friday night. The Spartans allowed the Junior Blues to score the first 49 points of the game, 37 of them coming in the first quarter in a 49-14 loss. Emporia High managed to get on the...
KVOE
Emporia State men 1st Women 2nd at Hornet Harrier Cross Country race
Emporia States Tayler Williams set a new course record while finishing in 1st place at the Emporia State Hornet Harrier cross country meet Friday. She finished the Trusler Sports Complex course in 18 minutes 54 seconds. Senior Hannah Showalter finished in 8th place and Irina Honc finished in 11th place.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Newman 4-0
The Emporia State soccer team shut out Newman 4-0 Friday afternoon. Erica Self scored the first goal for the Lady Hornets in the 24th minute of play. Mackenzie Dimarco gave Emporia State a 2-0 lead. Hannah Woolery would give the Lady Hornets a 3-0 lead at halftime. Woolery added a goal in the 2nd half.
KVOE
Emporia State Hornets Roll to 44-21 win over Nebraska Kearney
The Emporia State football team picked up an impressive 44-21 win over #22 Nebraska Kearney Saturday afternoon. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins called it a big-time win. Kearney scored on their first possession on a 1 yard run by quarterback TJ Davis. The rest of the day belonged to Emporia...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses to Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by 15th-ranked Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets Saturday. Emporia State won the first set 25-22. Northwest Missouri State would dominate the next 3 sets winning 25-11, 25-12, and 25-11. Zuzanna Buchnazjer led Emporia State with 14 kills. The Lady Hornets play at...
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County
The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced
Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KVOE
Freeze watch upgraded to warning early Tuesday
A cold weather alert has been upgraded across the KVOE listening area. A freeze watch initially in effect for all area counties early Tuesday is now a freeze warning. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are involved from 10 pm Monday to 10 am Tuesday. Chase and Greenwood counties are in a warning from 1-10 am Tuesday. Overnight lows are expected around 25 degrees early Tuesday.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
KVOE
HOTT and the Lyon County History Center host event to celebrate the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and the Lyon County History Center culminated Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with a cooperative community celebration. The celebration served as the culmination of various events held over the past several weeks highlighting the culture and the contributions of the Hispanic community to society. Jorge Britez...
KVOE
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
Comments / 0