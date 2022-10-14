Read full article on original website
wglt.org
County clerks fight back amid election disinformation at Bloomington event
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael referenced a quote from anchorman Howard Beale in the 1976 movie “Network” when she said, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any longer.”. That’s how she began an election question and answer session and voting...
1470 WMBD
No tax rate hike, but expect higher property tax bills in Peoria County
PEORIA, Ill. — Local residents and businesses in Peoria County will face higher property tax bills, but not because local tax rates are going up, rather because the county will be spending significantly more money. It’s one take away as the Peoria County Board approves its budget for the...
1470 WMBD
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County
GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
wglt.org
McLean County tops 400 COVID deaths; state recommends new booster for children
McLean County has topped 400 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported four additional deaths on Friday. The county’s weekly report shows an increase in new coronavirus cases, while the county remains at low COVID transmission. According to the health department,...
wcbu.org
Request to delay construction of Peoria’s next landfill is withdrawn
The company under contract to build Peoria's third landfill has officially withdrawn a request to delay construction. Green For Life Environmental Inc. (GFL), a Toronto-based waste management firm, purchased Peoria Disposal Company last year. In doing so, it assumed responsibility for developing Peoria City/County Landfill No. 3. Earlier this year,...
25newsnow.com
Normal Council to decide whether to favor Rivian for government vehicle purchases
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council is being asked to forgo formal bidding procedures and buy two electric vehicles made at the local Rivian Automotive plant. Businesses typically submit bids to sell their products and services to local governments in a process enabling taxpayers to get the lowest possible price.
wglt.org
Trustees' vote makes it official: Redbird Arena is now CEFCU Arena
After a 6-1 vote by trustees Friday supporting a naming rights deal, Illinois State University has renamed Redbird Arena to CEFCU Arena. The venue is home to ISU's basketball and volleyball teams, as well as other events, including annual Gamma Phi Circus performances. The renaming is the byproduct of an...
WAND TV
South Wheatland couple hopes to overturn prohibition to open winery
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Butler family is hoping to open a winery in Macon County. They plan to make and serve wine that is fermented from honey, which is grown by bees on their farm. The problem is, the Butlers live in South Wheatland, which is a dry township....
25newsnow.com
“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
wcbu.org
First residents set to move into new Providence Pointe development early next year
The first residents of the new Providence Pointe development in Peoria's North Valley could begin moving in by early 2023. That's the word from Armeca Crawford, executive director of the Peoria Housing Authority. "We anticipate having the first phase completed in sometime February, March or spring of 2023," Crawford said....
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
agupdate.com
First-generation farmers show it’s not all in the family
While many farmers today are the sons and daughters of farmers, there are still young people joining the career and lifestyle as first-generation farmers. Derek and Garret Stewart are central Illinois brothers who had a dream since childhood to farm. Having no family farm or land to work with, it seemed like a pretty tough dream to achieve.
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
wjbc.com
Bloomington teenager and man face separate gun charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – A teenager and a Bloomington man face separate gun charges in McLean county. On Tuesday, Bloomington Police stopped a 15-year-old boy for a traffic stop. During the stop, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a pistol with no serial number, also called a ghost gun. According...
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
wglt.org
Court documents: Aaron Rossi jailed for failed drug test as he awaits trial
Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi faces a Monday morning court hearing following his arrest for allegedly violating terms of his bond. According to court documents, the Bloomington man tested positive for marijuana on Sept. 7 — a violation of his conditions for pretrial release. He was arrested Friday morning and booked at the Knox County jail.
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
25newsnow.com
Man dead after crash in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
