Mclean County, IL

1470 WMBD

Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County

GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
GALESBURG, IL
wcbu.org

Request to delay construction of Peoria’s next landfill is withdrawn

The company under contract to build Peoria's third landfill has officially withdrawn a request to delay construction. Green For Life Environmental Inc. (GFL), a Toronto-based waste management firm, purchased Peoria Disposal Company last year. In doing so, it assumed responsibility for developing Peoria City/County Landfill No. 3. Earlier this year,...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Trustees' vote makes it official: Redbird Arena is now CEFCU Arena

After a 6-1 vote by trustees Friday supporting a naming rights deal, Illinois State University has renamed Redbird Arena to CEFCU Arena. The venue is home to ISU's basketball and volleyball teams, as well as other events, including annual Gamma Phi Circus performances. The renaming is the byproduct of an...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
agupdate.com

First-generation farmers show it’s not all in the family

While many farmers today are the sons and daughters of farmers, there are still young people joining the career and lifestyle as first-generation farmers. Derek and Garret Stewart are central Illinois brothers who had a dream since childhood to farm. Having no family farm or land to work with, it seemed like a pretty tough dream to achieve.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
wglt.org

Court documents: Aaron Rossi jailed for failed drug test as he awaits trial

Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi faces a Monday morning court hearing following his arrest for allegedly violating terms of his bond. According to court documents, the Bloomington man tested positive for marijuana on Sept. 7 — a violation of his conditions for pretrial release. He was arrested Friday morning and booked at the Knox County jail.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Man dead after crash in Peoria County

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
PEORIA, IL

