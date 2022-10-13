The L-Boyz bring home a commanding win on the road against their rival Southfield A & T Warriors!. This week in Laker Football, host Tyler Kieft is joined by Head Coach Tyrice Grice to discuss the Lakers’ big road victory against Southfield A & T, the performance of the Lakers’ secondary in making the Warriors one-dimensional offensively, as well as how their game in Southfield helps them ready themselves for playoff season.

