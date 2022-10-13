ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
civiccentertv.com

Michigan Educator Creates Company Helping Parents & Kids! | Megacast Interview, October 14, 2022

Tyler Kieft talks to Teaching Circle Founder Forest Levy Wolfe about how her 25 years of teaching led her to create her company helping students and their parents navigate the difficulties of the modern educational landscape. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit...
MICHIGAN STATE
civiccentertv.com

This Week in Laker Football | 2022 Season | Episode 9: “MVP Of the Game”

The L-Boyz bring home a commanding win on the road against their rival Southfield A & T Warriors!. This week in Laker Football, host Tyler Kieft is joined by Head Coach Tyrice Grice to discuss the Lakers’ big road victory against Southfield A & T, the performance of the Lakers’ secondary in making the Warriors one-dimensional offensively, as well as how their game in Southfield helps them ready themselves for playoff season.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy