Lisa Shoemaker
2d ago
You can't even tell what kind of car it was, and the person had non-life threatening injuries! This person needs to be praising God. Amazing if you don't believe after that, guessing you will never believe.
WGAL
Two people displaced by Dauphin County fire
Crews in Dauphin County were called to the scene of a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 4400 block of Union Deposit Road in Colonial Park. According to the Colonial Park Fire Chief, there was heavy flames and smoke coming from...
abc27.com
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
Vehicle crashes ‘well into the front’ of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store
A vehicle crashed into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street in Penn Township, York County late Thursday night, according to Hanover Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue. “Engine 79-2 arrived and found one vehicle well into the front of a store, with one occupant still in...
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Collision in Frederick County
A man is dead after a two-car collision on Route 40 in Frederick, Maryland, authorities say. Officers responded to a two-car crash in the area of Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Maryland State Police said in a statement. The crash occurred...
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
wkok.com
Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
local21news.com
Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
abc27.com
Police investigating Chambersburg burglary
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
WJAC TV
Breezewood Hardee's manager, customers react to fire destroying restaurant
BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WJAC) — 6 News is still learning more about the fire that engulfed a Hardee's restaurant in Bedford County on Saturday. We spoke with the Breezewood Hardee's general manager and some customers about how it happened. Not much remains of the Hardee's but a smoldering skeleton and...
FOX43.com
Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
abc27.com
Man charged after kicking Chambersburg police officer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was charged with assaulting a police officer during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Robert Middaugh. Middaugh resisted arrest and resisted officers. He kicked an officer in the abdomen during this incident.
Dauphin County crisis response team helps to end barricade in Middletown
Tactical officers and crisis response workers safely ended a barricade situation in Middletown Saturday after three hours when they convinced a man to seek help, according to a news release. Police were called to the first block of South Union Street in Middletown just before 2 p.m. Saturday for a...
WGAL
Fire damages two homes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged two homes in Harrisburg. Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Fifth Street. No one was hurt, authorities said. Two people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Augusta Free Press
Roanoke County: Single-vehicle crash on I-81 kills Pennsylvania man
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County. A 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Nicholas Alexander...
Hershey Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Rt 283: Pennsylvania State Police
A 66-year-old Hershey man died at the scene of a four-vehicle wrong-way crash on Pennsylvania Route 283 on Thursday, Oct. 13, state police announced on Friday. Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his 2020 Hyundai Elantra— west— on Route 283 east, when the crash happened at mile marker .4 in Lower Swatara Township around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
Coroner identifies 77-year-old man killed in single car crash
A 77-year-old man died in a single car crash in York County this week. James Bygall of Chanceford Township, York County died in a crash on Thursday on North Penn Street in Windsor, according to the York County Coroner’s office. The driver was traveling north on Penn Street negotiating...
wdac.com
Life Lost In York County Crash
YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
