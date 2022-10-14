LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO