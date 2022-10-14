Read full article on original website
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Elon Musk: A combination of Einstein, Tesla and Rockefeller, says former SpaceX exec
Musk was inspired by Alexander and Napolean, says his father.
teslarati.com
SpaceX fans are launching a novel effort to invest in the company [Interview]
Spaced Ventures Founder and CEO Aaron Burnett found his calling when he saw the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters landing in perfect unison during the spacecraft’s maiden voyage. SpaceX sought to inspire people with Falcon Heavy and its spacefaring Tesla Roadster, and for Burnett, the rocket’s flight definitely did.
MotorTrend Magazine
#Vanlife Confirmed: The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming to America
It's official. There is going to be a 2023 Ford Transit Trail van for the United States market. In a tweet, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said, "From job site to campsite. Ford #TransitTrail coming soon!" Embedded in the tweet was a teaser video (also found on Ford Pro's YouTube page) that said, "On the road of van life, a few simple lessons can lead to many big adventures. Get ready for the new 2023 Ford Transit Trail. Coming Soon." The teaser video shows the Transit Trail van's side profile, a side step, and the front grille, highlighted by three amber-colored clearance lights.
CARS・
Construction Startup Assembly OSM Raises $38M
Nile Berry, director of strategy at construction startup Assembly OSM, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the modular high-rise builder uses green materials to reduce carbon emissions and change the business design as well as the recent funding round where it raised $38 million.
AGCO Agriculture Foundation and Heifer Netherlands Announce a Two-Year Partnership to Reduce GHG Emissions using Climate-Smart Dairy Farming in Nepal
DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, today announced a USD 250,000 grant to Heifer Netherlands (Stichting Heifer Nederland) to improve the sustainability, productivity and resilience of smallholder dairy farming families through the development of a climate-smart and productive dairy model in Nepal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005763/en/ Nepalese dairy farmer taking part in climate-smart project. (Photo Courtesy Heifer Netherlands)
Solar farms could have a surprising benefit for wildlife
Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister, isn’t a fan of solar farms. In 2014, when she was environment secretary, she described rows of panels arranged in a field to capture energy from the sun as a “blight on the landscape”. Eight years later, as a candidate for the 2022 Conservative Party leadership election, she said they were a threat to UK food supplies. Now her government seems intent on banning new solar farms by redefining some of the most promising sites for building them as prime farmland.
Good News Network
How a Tiny Injured Kitten Kickstarted an Entire Sustainability Initiative to Eliminate Plastic
It’s so easy to pantomime corporations as mass polluters of the environment, but they’re run by humans, who reacted exactly as anyone else would when they saw a picture of Munchkin the orange Tabby. The stray kitten was taken in by rescuers after it was found with a...
