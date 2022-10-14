Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf ready for state
This season for the Emporia High girls golf team has been special. Not only have school records been broken, but the program won its first Centennial League championship and also continued a streak of qualifying for state as a team. After taking eighth last year as a team, the Spartans...
KVOE
Emporia High’s Kali Keough finishes eighth at state tennis
Emporia High freshman Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the Class 5A state tournament Saturday in Andover. Keough defeated Jackie Ackerman of Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-2, in her first match of the day. She then had to default her final two matches to finish in eighth place. Over...
KVOE
Emporia Highs Kali Keough will medal at the 5A State tennis tournament
Three Members of the Emporia High tennis team are playing at the 5A State tournament. In singles play, Kali Keough received a 1st round bye. She won her first match in the 2nd round defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0. Kali will play Jackie Ackerman of Kapaun Mt. Carmel in a consolation round match Saturday. She will finish in the top 12.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Newman 4-0
The Emporia State soccer team shut out Newman 4-0 Friday afternoon. Erica Self scored the first goal for the Lady Hornets in the 24th minute of play. Mackenzie Dimarco gave Emporia State a 2-0 lead. Hannah Woolery would give the Lady Hornets a 3-0 lead at halftime. Woolery added a goal in the 2nd half.
KVOE
Emporia State Hornets Roll to 44-21 win over Nebraska Kearney
The Emporia State football team picked up an impressive 44-21 win over #22 Nebraska Kearney Saturday afternoon. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins called it a big-time win. Kearney scored on their first possession on a 1 yard run by quarterback TJ Davis. The rest of the day belonged to Emporia...
KVOE
Emporia State men 1st Women 2nd at Hornet Harrier Cross Country race
Emporia States Tayler Williams set a new course record while finishing in 1st place at the Emporia State Hornet Harrier cross country meet Friday. She finished the Trusler Sports Complex course in 18 minutes 54 seconds. Senior Hannah Showalter finished in 8th place and Irina Honc finished in 11th place.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses to Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by 15th-ranked Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets Saturday. Emporia State won the first set 25-22. Northwest Missouri State would dominate the next 3 sets winning 25-11, 25-12, and 25-11. Zuzanna Buchnazjer led Emporia State with 14 kills. The Lady Hornets play at...
Topeka’s Ky Thomas scores first TD as a Jayhawk
NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT)- Ky Thomas ran in a touchdown for KU against Oklahoma on Saturday. Thomas is a Topeka High School graduate and transferred from Minnesota to Kansas over the offseason. Thomas’ touchdown came on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 18 yards rushing on nine carries. KU lost to […]
Emporia gazette.com
First freeze coming as drought worsens
Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze. The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County
The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
KVOE
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
KVOE
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
KVOE
Grass fire draws several Lyon County fire departments to Roads 350 and H-2
Several Lyon County fire departments are responding to a grass fire Sunday evening. The grass fire was reported near Roads 350 and H-2 shortly after 5 pm. Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters were called initially, with Miller and Reading listed as mutual aid. Early indications are a power line or pole...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KVOE
Freeze watch upgraded to warning early Tuesday
A cold weather alert has been upgraded across the KVOE listening area. A freeze watch initially in effect for all area counties early Tuesday is now a freeze warning. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are involved from 10 pm Monday to 10 am Tuesday. Chase and Greenwood counties are in a warning from 1-10 am Tuesday. Overnight lows are expected around 25 degrees early Tuesday.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
WIBW
Firefighters battle blaze at former White Lakes Mall property
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White Lakes Mall Service Center on reports of a fire Sunday evening. The call came in at about 6:26 pm, on reports of a fire at the JCP Service Center at SW...
KVOE
Outdoor burns banned again areawide Friday; Chase County reports large grass fire from Wednesday
Extreme fire danger is back in place for the KVOE listening area Friday. Red flag warnings cover the area for the second straight day, with high temperatures expected around 80 degrees, relative humidity levels under 20 percent by late afternoon and wind gusts between 30-40 mph. Outdoor burns are banned in all area counties while the red flag warnings are in effect.
