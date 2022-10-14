ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Subpoena, Jan. 6 Committee Plays Off Trump's Competing Instincts

By Brian Bennett
TIME
 3 days ago

It was a dare. When the House Jan. 6 Committee voted on Thursday to compel Donald Trump’s testimony about his role in the failed attempt to overthrow the 2020 election result, culminating in a mob storming the Capitol, they appealed to his love of the limelight and his instinct to avoid not looking weak. Would the temptation to come back to the center ring of the circus be too much for the showman to turn down?

But Trump has an opposing, well-documented impulse when confronted with legal challenges, and that is to distract and delay as long as he can. If the Democrats lose control of the House in next month’s elections, as many predict they will, the Jan. 6 committee will be shut down by January. That’s a short clock Trump may be tempted to run out with stall tactics and court appeals, as he has many times before.

“Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago,” Trump wrote on his social media platform after the unanimous vote on Thursday. “Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total ‘BUST.’” On Friday, he replied to the committee with a 14-page-long list loaded with false claims, but did not say if he intended to comply with the committee’s subpoena.

In its ninth hearing, the committee presented evidence that even before the election, outside advisors close to Trump knew he planned to declare victory no matter the outcome; then, as the results came in, Trump’s own campaign officials told him he had lost, and Trump acknowledged to close aides he knew it. But, the committee found, Trump continued to publicly trumpet false claims of election fraud, using the authority of the White House as a backdrop, even after being told by the Department of Justice and campaign officials that allegation after allegation fell apart under scrutiny.

After putting together a case that Trump knowingly fed the public lies about election fraud and then encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol building to overturn the results, Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican from Wyoming, said that the committee wanted to hear from the former President himself.

“We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion,” Cheney said, when she introduced the motion to subpoena Trump.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat from Mississippi and the committee’s chair, said that Trump “is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6. So we want to hear from him.”

The center of the story is exactly where Trump likes to be.

“All of this, he probably thinks, plays to his benefit–keeps him in the news,” says Barbara Perry, a professor at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center and an expert on the presidency.

She predicts Trump won’t take the committee’s bait.

“Presumably he will fight this until I guess he goes all the way to the Supreme Court,” Perry says “Can Congress subpoena a former president? Or he’ll try to use executive privilege as a dodge.”

Multiple Trump allies have refused to cooperate with the committee’s subpoenas, and in some cases have been charged with contempt. Steve Bannon, an adviser to Trump, is currently awaiting sentencing on two charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee’s subpoena, after a jury convicted him in July.

But Trump, as a former President, would pose a different legal challenge. While four former Presidents testified voluntarily to Congress, there is little history of them responding to congressional subpoenas.

If Trump did comply with the congressional subpoena, he could end up testifying in a public hearing, or a videotaped deposition. At that point, Trump would have to decide if he answers questions, and risks being in legal jeopardy for seditious conspiracy, or another violation, or invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Several committee witnesses, including Roger Stone, John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark, pleaded the fifth repeatedly while being questioned by the committee.

Over decades of legal entanglements, Trump has honed a playbook to deny, deflect and delay when faced with legal challenges. These are tactics he’s practiced through 50 years of lawsuits, tax audits, two impeachments, and the most investigations a former President has ever faced.

Trump is defending himself on a number of legal fronts . In addition to being subpoenaed by Congress, Trump is also currently under under scrutiny by New York Attorney General Letitia James who is investigating his business practices; the Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis who is investigating Trump’s alleged pressure campaign on election officials; and Attorney General Merrick Garland who is investigating Trump’s role in Jan. 6 and his taking government documents with him to Mar a Lago after he left the White House.

When it comes to the events leading up to the deadly siege of the Capitol, Trump has a lot to explain. For one thing, he knew the crowd was armed, but wanted them to join him at his speech anyway. The committee showed footage of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson describing Trump on Jan. 6, moments before taking the stage to speak to the crowd at the Ellipse, telling White House security officials to stop checking the crowd for weapons with magnetometers. “’I don’t care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags away,’” Hutchinson recalled Trump saying. The Secret Service refused.

On stage, Trump didn’t give up trying to convince the law enforcement officers to let through thousands of his supporters staying outside the screening cordon, many of whom were armed. “I’d love it if they’d be allowed to come up here with us, is that possible?” Trump said. “Just let them come up please.” After the speech, Trump repeatedly tried and failed to get the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol Building, the committee found.

It is gaining more information about such moments that prompted the committee to vote unanimously to issue its subpoena, arguing that hearing directly from the former President about his thinking and motivations was crucial.

“Our nation cannot only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our capitol,” Cheney said. “Those who planned to overturn our election and brought us to the point of violence must also be held accountable.”

Related
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
POTUS
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas

Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
POTUS
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’

Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

