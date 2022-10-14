Read full article on original website
Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss
After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
Wil Myers had greatest way of celebrating Padres’ NLDS victory
Wil Myers is officially The People’s Champ in San Diego. Myers and the Padres knocked off the heavily-favored Los Angeles Dodgers with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Saturday. After the game, Myers and wife Maggie celebrated by bar-hopping around downtown San Diego and buying shots for everyone at every single bar. The 6-foot-3 slugger Myers was quite the sight living it up among the Padres fans and even got behind the bar at one point, presumably to pour the shots himself.
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Padres Scene & Heard: Petco Park crowd roars its approval
After a 16-year wait, boisterous fans let it all out with chants and cheers at Petco Park in pressure-packed postseason game against Dodgers
Padres Beat Dodgers On Field While The Fans Beat Up Their Fans In Fight
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
News 8 KFMB
Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS
SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series. In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series. The...
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
Dodgers News: Vassegh Calls Out Mookie Betts Following Slow Start to NLDS
David Vassegh says Mookie Betts needs to be better than he's been over the past month if the Dodgers are going to be successful this postseason.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Kept Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
David Ortiz’s criticism of Padres will make Red Sox fans nostalgic
The Boston Red Sox aren’t tussling with the New York Yankees in the postseason this year, so David Ortiz is singlehandedly keeping the Rivalry alive in the FOX Sports studio. Ortiz has worked as an analyst for FOX for the last few postseasons and often brings up the Sox,...
Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers
Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
NBC San Diego
Padres Fans Line Up For Cup of Joe From Musgrove Family Coffee Stand Before Playoff Game
San Diego has been buzzing with excitement all week about the Padres’ first home playoff games in 16 years, perhaps nowhere more than at Caffe Adesso in Alpine, the coffee shop owned by “No-No” Joe Musgrove’s mom. A steady stream of customers stopped by Friday morning,...
NBC San Diego
Takin' Shots With the Padres: Wil Myers Picks Up the Tab After NLDS Win
Saturday's historic win for the San Diego Padres catapulted the Friars into the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The late-game comeback clinched a 5-3 win over their ultimate rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Friar Faithful couldn't be happier about it. After their win, anyone near Petco Park who didn't know a game was happening would have thought it was New Year's Eve.
NBC San Diego
On Friar: One Win From the NLCS – Reliving an Electric Night at Petco Park
What a night. And what an opportunity ahead of the Padres. Derek and Darnay discuss the raucous environment at Petco Park for the Padres' Game 3 win. The bullpen continues to shove, and Blake Snell avoided trouble. Trent Grisham continues to swing a hot bat, and the Dodgers don't quite look like themselves. The guys examine how San Diego has taken hold of the momentum, and the incredible feat they could achieve at home on Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
‘Pretty Insane’ Crowd Expected for Game 3 of Padres-Dodgers NLDS at Petco Park
The first postseason game at Petco Park with fans since 2006 will be played Friday with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers tied at one game apiece in a National League Division Series. “I expect it to be pretty insane, which I’m really excited about,” Blake Snell, the...
News 8 KFMB
Joe Musgrove pitches Padres into next round of postseason
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will try to complete their second postseason upset in seven days when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday evening in Game 4 of a National League Division Series at Petco Park. The Padres defeated the Dodgers, 2-1, Friday to take a...
Sporting News
Padres vs. Dodgers weather update: NLDS Game 4 delayed with rain
Seems it never rains in Southern California. But ahead of Saturday's NLDS Game 4 between the Padres and Dodgers, it has poured. Rain arrived at Petco Park hours before the start of the pivotal matchup, which has a scheduled start time of 9:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. PT). The game...
