San Diego, CA

NESN

Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss

After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
Larry Brown Sports

Wil Myers had greatest way of celebrating Padres’ NLDS victory

Wil Myers is officially The People’s Champ in San Diego. Myers and the Padres knocked off the heavily-favored Los Angeles Dodgers with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Saturday. After the game, Myers and wife Maggie celebrated by bar-hopping around downtown San Diego and buying shots for everyone at every single bar. The 6-foot-3 slugger Myers was quite the sight living it up among the Padres fans and even got behind the bar at one point, presumably to pour the shots himself.
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
City
Sports
Local
California Sports
News 8 KFMB

Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series. In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series. The...
NJ.com

Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
NBC San Diego

Takin' Shots With the Padres: Wil Myers Picks Up the Tab After NLDS Win

Saturday's historic win for the San Diego Padres catapulted the Friars into the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The late-game comeback clinched a 5-3 win over their ultimate rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Friar Faithful couldn't be happier about it. After their win, anyone near Petco Park who didn't know a game was happening would have thought it was New Year's Eve.
NBC San Diego

On Friar: One Win From the NLCS – Reliving an Electric Night at Petco Park

What a night. And what an opportunity ahead of the Padres. Derek and Darnay discuss the raucous environment at Petco Park for the Padres' Game 3 win. The bullpen continues to shove, and Blake Snell avoided trouble. Trent Grisham continues to swing a hot bat, and the Dodgers don't quite look like themselves. The guys examine how San Diego has taken hold of the momentum, and the incredible feat they could achieve at home on Saturday night.
News 8 KFMB

Joe Musgrove pitches Padres into next round of postseason

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will try to complete their second postseason upset in seven days when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday evening in Game 4 of a National League Division Series at Petco Park. The Padres defeated the Dodgers, 2-1, Friday to take a...
Sporting News

Padres vs. Dodgers weather update: NLDS Game 4 delayed with rain

Seems it never rains in Southern California. But ahead of Saturday's NLDS Game 4 between the Padres and Dodgers, it has poured. Rain arrived at Petco Park hours before the start of the pivotal matchup, which has a scheduled start time of 9:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. PT). The game...
