HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
NBC Bay Area
Health Advisory in Effect for Crockett Due to Elevated Levels of Hydrogen Sulfide
The town of Crockett has been battling a rotten egg smell for weeks that has prompted a health advisory issued by Contra Costa County Health Services. The issue traces back to the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is owned by C&H Sugar. The company said operational issues at the site are increasing the levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air, creating a very unpleasant smell.
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
1 displaced after crews contain apartment building fire in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews responded to a 1-alarm fire at an apartment building Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) announced on Twitter. Multiple victims were “trapped” inside as a rescue was in progress. As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is contained, and no injuries were reported. One person was displaced, and SFFD […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Senior Center Alarm System Cited by Inspectors Week Before Fire
Fire inspectors issued a citation for alarm-related “immediate life safety hazards” at Grand Lake Gardens senior living community the week before Friday’s early morning fire, records show. The fire started at the fifth floor of one of the two buildings in the 400 block of Santa Clara...
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
Photos: Plane flips upside down after crashing in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A plane flips upside down after crashing Saturday afternoon, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Petaluma Municipal Airport. KRON On is streaming news live now Officers and fire crews arrived at the scene and found the uninjured pilot out of […]
sfstandard.com
SF Families Say New Teacher Housing Site is Shaking Their Homes and Cracking Walls
San Francisco families say their homes are being ferociously shaken and are cracking inside due to the construction of a housing development for teachers. Work on the city’s first affordable housing project for educators began in late September as part of a $105 million investment. When completed in late...
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
NBC Bay Area
Multiple People Injured, Rescued in 4-Alarm Fire at Oakland Senior Living Facility
Multiple residents were injured and more were rescued Friday in a four-alarm fire at a senior living facility in Oakland, according to Oakland Fire Department officials. The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. on the fifth floor of a building in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue, firefighters said. It was contained a little less than an hour later.
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
Santa Rosa man arrested for possession of meth, rifle ammunition
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday afternoon for possession of methamphetamine and firearm ammunition, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. After enacting a traffic stop, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a firearm at the feet of the driver, Byron Harris. The deputy then drew his firearm and told Harris […]
SFGate
Gang members arrested in connection with auto burglaries throughout Bay Area, authorities say
SUNNYVALE (BCN) Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. james Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts...
HelloFresh to close Richmond factory, lay off over 600 employees
Berlin-based meal-kit provider HelloFresh is set to close its Richmond factory and recently notified 611 workers there that their roles will be eliminated as of Dec. 11, according to Business Insider. In a statement, a HelloFresh spokesperson told the San Francisco Business Times, Business Insider and MarketWatch that the company...
Daily Californian
Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
'It's just too dangerous' | Stockton neighborhood's streets in the dark with some lights out
STOCKTON, Calif. — For some streets in the West Ranch neighborhood of South Stockton, it's literally lights out. "It's just too dangerous. I could be riding my bike at night even though I got a light. I can't even see the people walking," said one man who lives in the neighborhood, but wanted to remain anonymous.
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies wound armed suspect in exchange of gunfire
SONOMA -- A suspect was in critical condition early Sunday after he was wounded by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies in an exchange of gunfire while trying to elude arrest.According to a post on the Santa Rosa police Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the 200-block of West Napa Street at 10:00 p.m. regarding a report of an adult male suspect breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot. When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to initially locate the suspect. But then deputies were notified of a suspect with a gun in the 400-block of First Street West.At 10:15...
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
piedmontexedra.com
1162 Trestle Glen Road, Oakland
$2,150,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,488 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Pettit Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Located in the heart of Crocker Highland this sophisticated Mediterranean home features elegant original details, an easy floor plan for todays living and great outdoor space. The gracious foyer opens to a spacious light-filled LR & DR w/ gorgeous coved walls of windows. With tall ceilings and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout 1162 Trestle Glen Rd offers a fantastic kitchen/family room which opens to the newly built deck & gardens with vegetable beds!
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
