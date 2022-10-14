Read full article on original website
Related
Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen looks to build on early offensive output
With his goal late in the third period of Thursday’s season opener, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen could breathe easier. He beat Arizona Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka to finish a two-on-one break for the final goal in a 6-2 victory for the Penguins. It was the first time in...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Kings recover to edge Wild
Los Angeles blew a two-goal, third-period lead, but Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night with 11:57 left in regulation broke a tie, and the visiting Kings held on for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. After trailing 3-0 in the first...
markerzone.com
FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS
On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
NHL・
Penguins Postgame: High-Speed Wingers, High-Scoring Stars in 6-2 Win
Second verse same as the first. The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second consecutive game by a 6-2 score. On Saturday, the Penguins raced past the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena and are 2-0-0 this season. Sidney Crosby again scored three points (1-2-3), and Jake Guentzel again notched two...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
The Sabres showed grit, but couldn't get past Florida.
One of the things that maybe helped the Sabres lose the game was they couldn’t stay out of the penalty box. Florida had six power plays and scored on two of them.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3
From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another massive game
Crosby had a goal and two assists for a second straight game in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Sid is off to a hot start in his 18th NHL season. He also had a goal and two assists in the Pens' season opener Thursday. Crosby scored off a feed from Jake Guentzel that got past a sliding Erik Cernak. He went forehand-backhand around Brian Elliott. Crosby then set up Guentzel's goal, which stood as the winner, and the center's shot on the power play was deflected in by Bryan Rust to put the Pens up 5-1 in the third. With the three points, Crosby moved past Doug Gilmour to 19th on the all-time NHL scoring list with 1,415 points. Next up is Adam Oates at 1,420.
Yardbarker
Sabres Surprise Everyone With Samuelsson Extension
The Buffalo Sabres made two major transactions one day before their 2022-23 season opener. On Wednesday, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson signed a seven-year contract extension worth $30 million, and head coach Don Granato signed a multi-year extension. Granato’s deal makes sense, given the strides he’s taken in such a short time....
Penguins aggressive in signing defenseman Jan Rutta from Lightning
Although the Pittsburgh Penguins spent $100,075,000 — a figure that could rival the gross domestic product of a handful of sovereign states — in re-signing incumbent players on their roster this offseason, they weren’t terribly aggressive in the free agent market. But they moved quickly to sign...
WKBW-TV
Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers stellar on special teams in win over Sabres
BUFFALO - Winning their second consecutive game on the road to open up their 2022-23 campaign, the Florida Panthers shined on both sides of the special teams battle during a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. In addition to going 2-for-6 on the power play,...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Price, Drouin, Mesar, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Carey Price receives a thunderous ovation during the home opener on Wednesday, Mike Matheson becomes the latest Habs’ defenceman to go down with an injury, and William Trudeau has signed his entry-level contract. Plus, both Logan Mailloux and...
CBS Sports
Jets' Michael Carter: Seven touches in win at Lambeau
Carter rushed six times for 41 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. The Jets used Breece Hall (20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse in a game that started out as a defensive struggle before New York's running game got going. That left change-of-pace duties for Carter, who was effective in the limited role. Carter set a single-game season high by averaging 6.8 yards per carry in this one, bumping his season mark up to 3.8 heading into a Week 7 trip to Denver.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: No injury designation
Benford doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Benford will return to action in Week 6 after missing the previous two games due to a hand injury. The rookie sixth-round pick had to battle for a roster spot, but he's been thrust into an expanded role for Buffalo's injury-depleted secondary.
Comments / 0