FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
Driver cited for DUI after firefighter, 5 others hurt in I-290 crash with emergency vehicles: police
Multiple cars struck emergency vehicles responding to a hit-and-run crash, ISP said.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
Inside Indiana Business
Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility
The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
Illinois Black Caucus leader reacts to signs promoting 'political racism'
A leader of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is speaking about signs that he claims are “political racism” that he says were posted in Naperville and Lisle.
Another Loss for Illinois as a Major Company will Move 500 jobs
Caterpillar, Boeing, Citadel, and more have all left Illinois since the start of 2022, and now another major American brand is moving 500 jobs out of the Land of Lincoln to their headquarters a couple of states south. Tyson Foods will be moving 500 corporate jobs out of the state...
Man killed after crashing into tree, being ejected from car on South Side
CHICAGO — A man was killed after he was ejected from his car when it crashed into a tree near on the city’s South Side. According to police, the 25-year-old man was driving southbound in his SUV near the 300 block of West 76th Street around 12:13 a.m. Friday, when his car crashed into a tree […]
CBS News
Woman dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Auburn Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was found unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 8400 block of South Vincennes just before 11 a.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her...
Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion
An explosion leveled a home in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.
wgnradio.com
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
WNDU
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a prisoner who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. Dustin Lappin, 31, was found to be missing during the facility’s morning census count on Friday. Officials say there is no indication that Lappin has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility.
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old driver crashes into CPD patrol car on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old driving a black sedan crash int a CPD patrol car after running a stop sign on Chicago's Southwest Side early Saturday. Police say the officers in the patrol car were responding to a call of shots fired and were headed south on St. Louis with the lights and sirens on when a black sedan heading west on 63rd hit the CPD car.
cwbchicago.com
Gunman opens fire outside Lakeview restaurant after asking about man’s gang affiliation
Chicago police are investigating after a gunman fired shots at a man outside a Lakeview restaurant on Thursday evening. The victim, 29, was not injured. According to CPD, he was walking into a restaurant in the 3500 block of North Lincoln when someone yelled at him and fired shots at 11:57 p.m.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Judge William Hooks, who gave Bobby Cann’s killer only 10 days in jail, is up for reelection
This post is adapted from a previous Chicago Reader article. On Tuesday, November 8, voters will decide whether to retain Judge William H. Hooks, the judge who gave the speeding, intoxicated driver who killed Groupon employee Bobby Cann on his bike in 2013 a mere 10-day jail sentence. In the...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
KCJJ
Armed Illinois man arrested after traffic stop near Lone Tree
An armed Illinois man has been arrested after a traffic stop near Lone Tree. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports pulling over a 2018 BMW 760 on Highway 22 near Utah Avenue just before 2am Saturday. The vehicle had reportedly been speeding at 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone and crossing the fog and center line multiple times.
