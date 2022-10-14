ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility

The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
VALPARAISO, IN
wgnradio.com

Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022

Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a prisoner who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. Dustin Lappin, 31, was found to be missing during the facility’s morning census count on Friday. Officials say there is no indication that Lappin has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility.
WESTVILLE, IN
Eater

Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain

As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old driver crashes into CPD patrol car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old driving a black sedan crash int a CPD patrol car after running a stop sign on Chicago's Southwest Side early Saturday. Police say the officers in the patrol car were responding to a call of shots fired and were headed south on St. Louis with the lights and sirens on when a black sedan heading west on 63rd hit the CPD car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
KCJJ

Armed Illinois man arrested after traffic stop near Lone Tree

An armed Illinois man has been arrested after a traffic stop near Lone Tree. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports pulling over a 2018 BMW 760 on Highway 22 near Utah Avenue just before 2am Saturday. The vehicle had reportedly been speeding at 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone and crossing the fog and center line multiple times.
LONE TREE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy