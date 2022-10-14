ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina shooting leaves at least 5 people dead as witnesses describe a teenage shooter dressed in camouflage: reports

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell,Lauren Steussy
  • A shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina left at least five people dead.
  • One of the victims included a police officer, according to the police department.
  • Witnesses described the shooting suspect as a teenager dressed in camouflage.

A shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina left at least five people dead, including one police officer, on Thursday around 5 p.m. local time.

After a lengthy search, Raleigh Police confirmed at 9:30 p.m. local time that a suspect was in custody. Witnesses described seeing a white male teenage shooter dressed in camouflage, The Daily Beast reported .

A shooting suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, Corey Branch, a city council member representing the neighborhood, told The Beast.

"I heard two gunshots and they were really loud so I knew something was close by, and then I heard three other gunshots," a witness named Robert told news station WRAL . "I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage."

Raleigh Police did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"We must stop this mindless violence in America," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a statement posted to the city's website. "We must address gun violence. We must address mental health issues. We have much to do. Tonight, we have much to mourn. Yet, we have much work to do."

