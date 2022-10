In its first game as a ranked team since 2009, No. 15 Michigan State held off the Hoosiers to continue its best start to conference play ever. MSU is currently 6-0-1 in league action. MSU started the match off hot as junior midfielder Zivana Labovic, in her first start since Aug. 21 against Cincinnati, headed one into the back of the net within the first five minutes. Senior forward Lauren DeBeau, who is a TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week Honorable Mention, and freshman midfielder Emerson Sargeant were credited with an assist on the play. The goal was all the Spartans...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO