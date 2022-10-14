ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Will USC land Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the country?

By All Trojans Staff
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PORyg_0iYKl6Th00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Don't look now, but USC is putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the country - in football and men's basketball.

A few days after receiving a commitment from Wheeler High School (Georgia) big man Arrinten Page , the Trojans appear poised to land his teammate, Isaiah Collier. A 6-foot-3 point guard, Collier is the No. 1 high school basketball prospect in the country in the class of 2023.

Collier has set his announcement date for Nov. 16, and SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec believes Collier is going to pick the Trojans .

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry

Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Multiple issues — in and out of USC's control — lead to its first loss to Utah

Once Caleb Williams fell to the turf as time expired against Utah, the reality settled in his head. “A loss,” the second-year quarterback thought. “We lost.”. Soon after Williams’ last-second heave to fourth-year sophomore Tahj Washington was broken up by JaTravis Broughton, he and USC saw something they had not before this season: The opposing team rushing the field, celebrating a big victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AllTrojans

AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops to No. 12 after loss to Utah

After suffering their fist loss of the season, the USC Trojans dropped five spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll. USC lost to Utah 43-42 on Saturday night in a thrilling game that was overshadowed by questionable officiating. Utah jumped up five spots in the poll to ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Surfline

Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge

Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
AdWeek

KABC Weekend Anchor Veronica Miracle to Join CNN

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KABC anchor and reporter Veronica Miracle is joining CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco. Miracle anchored the weekend evening newscasts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story

If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
PASADENA, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy