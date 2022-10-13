EUR/USD Modest Gain Above 0.9700 Due To Risk Aversion Following BoE Governor Scary Comments: 1% Down In 30 Days

Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Buyers Of AUD/USD Flirt Around 0.6300 Before China/US Consumer Data: 1% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – After a dramatic rebound from its 2.5-year low, AUD/USD is now at 0.6300. This comes as traders wait for data from China, the major customer, on Friday, in Asia. The buyers were also challenged by the absence of data confirmation on the most recent run-up of the pair.
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.969% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 15:15 EST on Sunday, 16 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0321, 0.9685% up since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.968% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.02...
via.news
USD/JPY At Its Highest Point Since August 1990: 0.907% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY climbed further in the American session, reaching a new 32-year high at 148.50. The US data on economics showed that inflation expectations were higher and the pair was boosted further. FXStreet confirmed that the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Report showed an increase of long-term inflation...
via.news
GBP/USD A Few Points To Recover From The Sub 1.1200 Levels: 0.938% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Friday, the GBP/USD pair came under intense selling pressure and snapped a winning streak of two days to reach a one week high. Spot prices are resilient below the 1.1200-round-figure mark, but this is just one of many factors that caused intraday weakness. FXStreet confirmed that...
via.news
EUR/GBP Largest Daily Loss Of EUR In Just Two Weeks: 0.82% Up In 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP shows modest gains of around 0.8750 during Thursday’s slow Asian session. The cross-currency pair suffers its largest daily loss for a week as it waits to see the German inflation data. Accordingly, money market bets are predicting a complete percentage rate increase by the BOE...
via.news
EUR/USD Pokes 21-DMA: 0.959% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD flirts around with the 21 DMA hurdle at the 0.9800 threshold, as buyers try to maintain upside momentum in the face of slow oscillators. The sluggish conditions at the RSI (14) and MACD (14) are also threatening the latest upward move of major currency pairs. FXStreet...
via.news
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.794% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 00:23 EST on Saturday, 15 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1493, 0.7941% down since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.751% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16...
via.news
USD/CAD Falls In Spite Of A Modest USD Pullback, Upside Seems Cushioned: 0.968% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD currency pair quickly retreated around 75-80 points during the North American session. It is now in neutral territory at mid-1.3700s. FXStreet reports that the US dollar loses its intraday gains, and falls closer to the week low reached earlier in the Friday. This, in turn prompts new selling of the USD/CAD pair. The risk-on trade and the retreating US Treasury bonds yields are key factors that put downward pressure on safe-haven dollars. The Fed’s potential for more aggressive tightening should be a positive for US bond yields as well as the dollar.
via.news
USD/JPY Reaches A New 24-year High Due To Stronger US CPI: 1% Up In 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – In response to rising consumer inflation in the USA, USD/JPY pairs attract new buying. FXStreet reported that September’s headline CPI increased 0.4% and that August’s yearly rate fell to 8.2%. Core inflation (which excludes energy and food prices) remained steady at 0.6% in September. The yearly rate increased to 6.6%, from 6.3% previously. These readings exceeded consensus expectations and confirm market predictions for a supersized Fed rate increase of 75 bps in November.
via.news
AUD/USD Near-Term Bearish Bias Ahead Of US CPI Data: 1% Down In 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The Fed minutes (The minutes show what was discussed during the meeting and list those who voted with the majority and the dissenters) revealed that members were committed to maintaining the same restrictive policies that they had adopted in recent months. They raised the cash rate from 3% to 3.25%. The minutes revealed that there were concerns among some Fed members that this would require them to adjust risks. This is because it is more aggressive than the bank’s actions in many decades. Other members said an aggressive policy is needed in order to stop high inflation from being embedded within the economy.
via.news
USD/CAD Gains A Few Pips After The Daily Low: Up By 0.881% In 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD finds support at the 1.3700 level on Friday, which stops the overnight slide from 1.3975-1.3980. This is the highest level since May 2020. The USD/CAD pair trades in the mid-1.3700s at the beginning of the European session, bringing it closer to its daily peak. FXStreet reports...
via.news
USD/AUD: RBA Recognized Global Slowdown: (AUDUSD) Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – MUFG Bank analysts see the AUD/USD pairing falling to 0.6000, primarily due to global recession fears and a greater divergence between Reserve Bank of Australia and Federal Reserve. FXStreet reported on the fact that the much stronger-than-expected US CPI report for September has reinforced our view that...
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 17 October, Palladium (PA) is at $1,994.00, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1270, 99.99% below its average volume of 6330164207.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week,...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 11% Fall In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 16,367.63, 11.84% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.13% down from...
via.news
EUR/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:06 EST on Monday, 17 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at $0.98, going up by 1.95% since 2022-09-21 (21 sessions ago). EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.903% up from its 52-week low and 8.984% down from its 52-week high....
via.news
GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1526, 1.33% up since the last session’s close. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2% up from its trailing 7 days low of $1.13 and 0.544% down from its trailing 7 days high of $1.16.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 25% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 25.71% in 7 days from $0.35 to $0.44 at 20:25 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 3.08% to $10,321.39, following the last session’s downward trend. Aspen Group’s last close...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 3% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,988.30, 3.75% up since the last session’s close. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index has...
via.news
Beyond Meat 10% Drop After Revenue Warning, 200 Job Cuts Announced
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) slid 9.47% to $13.38 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around negative trend exchanging session before the weekend.
via.news
Crown Castle International And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Crown Castle International (CCI), WisdomTree Investments (WETF), Whitestone REIT (WSR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Comments / 0