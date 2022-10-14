Read full article on original website
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s class of 2026 receives white coats
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The white coat ceremony is a tradition that most medical schools across the country participate in. But Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has a unique tradition for the special day. “We wait until the end of the first block of medical school. Wait until they...
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
WDBJ7.com
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
WSET
'Outstanding efforts:' Danville Police Department recognizes some of their employees
DANVILLE Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department recognizes some of its employees for outstanding efforts. They first recognized Officer J. S. Stadler for receiving an award. The award "Community Guardian" was given to Stadler the department said. Officer J. S. Stadler responded to a call in reference to...
wfxrtv.com
Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the site of the new facilities on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. Horizon Behavioral...
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
WSLS
Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
Danville hopes to beautify city's first Black cemetery
Known as the Freedman Cemetery, the city's nearly 8-acre, first Black cemetery dating back at least 160 years is being examined by the city of Danville for identification of unmarked graves.
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
WSLS
Pulaski County practices school crisis management
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Pulaski County are learning from federal leaders about crisis management to keep their students safe. Michael Webber with the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium teaches crisis classes over the country. “What their emergency operating plan looks like, what’s going to be their protocol...
WDBJ7.com
Go Fest celebrates success with growth in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, October 16 was the last day of Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke and officials say it was a success. The three-day free event featured live music, bike demos, a beer mile, vendors, and the famous dmx show. “It’s been really nice to see you know...
WDBJ7.com
Piedmont Arts hosts fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts hosted its fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event Friday night. There were craft beer and wine, Brunswick stew and The Griffin Haley Band. A fire pit was also going to keep people warm and to roast marshmallows. The event began at 6 p.m....
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios-Botetourt Art in the Country 11th Anniversary tour is set for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Artists Judy Lochbrunner and Vera Dickerson joined us with a preview; watch the video to check it out. Botetourt County is home to many of the...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University is doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Ian get the materials they need. Members of the LU Serve Now initiative organized a donation truck in front of the Vine Center Friday, asking the public to donate items like bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
WDBJ7.com
Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.
WSLS
Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools, Durham School Services working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Durham School Services and Roanoke City Public School officials are working to come up with solutions to get kids to school on time. The RCPS work transportation group is discussing possibly expanding walking zones and even outsourcing to other vendors to address the issue. Durham has...
WSLS
Explore your love for the outdoors with Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival
ROANOKE, Va. – It is the time of year to embrace outdoor recreation and take in all the beauty that Southwest Virginia has to offer because this weekend is GO Fest. Downtown Roanoke is being transformed into an endless array of outdoor activities. You can test drive a bike, demo a stand-up paddleboard, learn to fly cast and join in on races.
WSLS
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
