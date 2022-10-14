ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFXR

All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the site of the new facilities on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. Horizon Behavioral...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County practices school crisis management

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Pulaski County are learning from federal leaders about crisis management to keep their students safe. Michael Webber with the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium teaches crisis classes over the country. “What their emergency operating plan looks like, what’s going to be their protocol...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Go Fest celebrates success with growth in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, October 16 was the last day of Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke and officials say it was a success. The three-day free event featured live music, bike demos, a beer mile, vendors, and the famous dmx show. “It’s been really nice to see you know...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Piedmont Arts hosts fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts hosted its fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event Friday night. There were craft beer and wine, Brunswick stew and The Griffin Haley Band. A fire pit was also going to keep people warm and to roast marshmallows. The event began at 6 p.m....
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios-Botetourt Art in the Country 11th Anniversary tour is set for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Artists Judy Lochbrunner and Vera Dickerson joined us with a preview; watch the video to check it out. Botetourt County is home to many of the...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Liberty University doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University is doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Ian get the materials they need. Members of the LU Serve Now initiative organized a donation truck in front of the Vine Center Friday, asking the public to donate items like bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Explore your love for the outdoors with Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival

ROANOKE, Va. – It is the time of year to embrace outdoor recreation and take in all the beauty that Southwest Virginia has to offer because this weekend is GO Fest. Downtown Roanoke is being transformed into an endless array of outdoor activities. You can test drive a bike, demo a stand-up paddleboard, learn to fly cast and join in on races.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy