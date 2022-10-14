ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philo, OH

Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man. According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
Waverly man killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
Firefigthers battle fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Huntington Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire broke out in the 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue around 2:45 p.m. No further information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Multiple injuries reported after crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Traffic is backed up Saturday evening after a crash along the Pomeroy-Mason bridge. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the crash happened after 8 p.m. Multiple people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. There’s no word on when the bridge will reopen to traffic....
Fire crews respond to house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com crews are working to knock down flames at a home near 6th Avenue and Trenton Place in Huntington. The road has been blocked by emergency crews. Further information has not been released.
I-64 reopens after chain reaction crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Westbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following a chain reaction crash early Friday morning. Officials say the driver of a truck lost control and crashed into a barrier wall in the construction zone. The driver traveling behind the truck hit the break to avoid hitting the truck. The sudden stop caused a chain reaction crash with six vehicles involved, officials say.
Play of the Week | Spring Valley Timberwolves

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This edition of Play of the Week takes us back to the Wolves Den. Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch goes play action and fires deep over the middle. Kyndon Keesee snatches it, and he’s off to the endzone for a 56-yard touchdown. For full...
Game of the Week | Ironton vs. Gallia Academy

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a combined 15-1 going into Friday night’s game, Ironton and Gallia Academy have been a lock for the playoffs for some time. Ironton has been running roughshod over football teams this entire season. They are one of the top four teams in the latest computer rankings, and the Tigers are No. 1 in Region 19. Ironton has been averaging 55 points per game over the past four.
Tony’s fall foliage report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been quite a week of weather extremes…from the first frost of the season to a brief spell of summer. We even heard some thunder from storms close enough by to delay the Herd’s game on Wednesday. All this commotion has sped up...
