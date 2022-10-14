Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man. According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.
WSAZ
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
WSAZ
Waverly man killed in crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
WSAZ
Firefigthers battle fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Huntington Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire broke out in the 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue around 2:45 p.m. No further information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
WSAZ
Multiple injuries reported after crash
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Traffic is backed up Saturday evening after a crash along the Pomeroy-Mason bridge. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the crash happened after 8 p.m. Multiple people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. There’s no word on when the bridge will reopen to traffic....
WSAZ
Fire crews respond to house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com crews are working to knock down flames at a home near 6th Avenue and Trenton Place in Huntington. The road has been blocked by emergency crews. Further information has not been released.
WSAZ
I-64 reopens after chain reaction crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Westbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following a chain reaction crash early Friday morning. Officials say the driver of a truck lost control and crashed into a barrier wall in the construction zone. The driver traveling behind the truck hit the break to avoid hitting the truck. The sudden stop caused a chain reaction crash with six vehicles involved, officials say.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wayne High School
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday night lights at Wayne County High School. The Pioneers host Chapmanville High School Friday, October 14.
WSAZ
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Spring Valley Timberwolves
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This edition of Play of the Week takes us back to the Wolves Den. Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch goes play action and fires deep over the middle. Kyndon Keesee snatches it, and he’s off to the endzone for a 56-yard touchdown. For full...
WSAZ
Game of the Week | Ironton vs. Gallia Academy
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a combined 15-1 going into Friday night’s game, Ironton and Gallia Academy have been a lock for the playoffs for some time. Ironton has been running roughshod over football teams this entire season. They are one of the top four teams in the latest computer rankings, and the Tigers are No. 1 in Region 19. Ironton has been averaging 55 points per game over the past four.
WSAZ
Tony’s fall foliage report
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been quite a week of weather extremes…from the first frost of the season to a brief spell of summer. We even heard some thunder from storms close enough by to delay the Herd’s game on Wednesday. All this commotion has sped up...
