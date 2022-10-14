Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
kelo.com
Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband
La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
klkntv.com
Bennet teen raises money for local children’s hospitals through haunted trail
BENNET, Neb. (KLKN) — One 16-year-old Bennet resident has spent almost a decade gathering donations of art supplies for children in local hospitals. But in recent years, Cameron Steinblock changed his method to one that utilizes the Halloween season. “This is something we started, I started about three years...
1011now.com
Bryan Health prepares for winter, increased risk of flu and COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health, and the rest of the nation, is far from its COVID-19 peak. But frontline workers there worry they’re still not in the clear. At the height of the pandemic, a small consultation room in Bryan East became an armory. Protective gowns and masks were piled high on tables. Doctors and nurses stopped there at the edge of the frontier between the dedicated COVID ward and the rest of the hospital.
Creighton University Experts recommend Double-Dose of Vaccinations
(Omaha) Creighton University experts recommend a double dose of vaccinations ahead of the 2022-2023 flu season. That includes a flu vaccination and a COVID-19 shot. According to Creighton University, flu activity is currently surging in the Southern Hemisphere, which could indicate what is to come in the U.S. So far, the United States has avoided both flu and COVID-19 cases.
Sioux City Journal
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
iheart.com
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
WOWT
Woman from New York arrested in Nebraska after trooper allegedly finds 103 pounds of marijuana
Two Omaha area figure skaters to take talents to national level. A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level. Hundreds walk in Omaha to support Alzheimer's research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hundreds of people came out for an Alzheimer's Walk.
klin.com
LSO Says Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate Sought Notoriety
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has released more details in Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly that critically injured a 15 year old boy. It happened just before noon Thursday and Wagner says they got a 911 call from the victim and a second call from the 14 year old suspect, who remained at the scene. “I think part of his motivation was notoriety. He told us he was going to be famous. That’s pretty scary,” Wagner says.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
WOWT
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
knopnews2.com
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
klkntv.com
Waverly teen recovering after being stabbed in the heart, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old had heart surgery on Thursday after being stabbed several times by a 14-year-old, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies first responded to the stabbing in Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports that a teenager was repeatedly stabbed. The victim...
KETV.com
Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society urges adoptions as shelter sees a big increase in dogs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and there are plenty of dogs to choose from in Lincoln. More than 40 years ago, Adopt a Shelter Dog Month was started to help millions of dogs find forever homes. Capital Humane Society’s Matt Madcharo says there’s...
Comments / 0