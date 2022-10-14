ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

WTAMU celebrating university supporters

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnasI_0iYKkHzo00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT West Texas A&M University celebrated some of its supporters and showcased some of the research and activities that are going on at the campus.

Some of the donors who were recognized include Lanna and Bob Hatton, Helen Piehl, and the late Geneva Shaeffer.

The university also took time to showcase the work being done on campus.

“One of the things we wanted to do for our donors tonight is provide an opportunity for them to see how their investment is making a difference. So we have interactive experiences tonight from each of the colleges and units where our donors can engage faculty and students, and learn the things that they’re doing,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, WTAMU vice president.

Some of the showcased included live interviews, learning to teach virtually with the education department, and a cybersecurity lab discussing the initiative to secure information.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Outdoor Amarillo hosts ‘Bloktoberfest’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna. According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UIL Region 1 Marching Contest set for Oct. 15

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the University Interscholastic League(UIL) announced that the UIL Region 1 Marching Contest will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo. According to a press release, the Region 1 Marching Contest will feature 37 marching bands from all across the Panhandle, including Friona and […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canyon, TX
Canyon, TX
Education
City
Geneva, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for Oct. 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card on Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the Oct. 14 COVID-19 Report Card, nine […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hatton
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police, other officials warn of common scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the holidays and winter weather approach the High Plains, and circumstances around Social Security and student loans have been actively shifting, a range of often-seen scamming topics and strategies may become more prevalent in the coming weeks. Officials from the Amarillo Police Department, the federal government, and other institutions have […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police investigate after 2 shot, hospitalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rain returns to the area!

Good afternoon, everyone! It was a cool day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were light from the northeast, around 8 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 61 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 50’s and 60’s range. Tomorrow’s rain chances have shifted to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas A M University#Wtamu#Education Department#Linus College#Texas A M University
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD Traffic Unit investigating Friday evening wreck with multiple injuries

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)- According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officials with the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating a wreck that occurred Friday evening involving multiple injuries. The release stated that around 8:25 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a head-on collision at SE 3rd Avenue and Ross Street. Officers located […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy