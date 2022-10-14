ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville, TN

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville. Suppose you’re visiting downtown Nashville for a concert at The Ryman or Bridgestone Arena, enjoying live music and honky tonks on Broadway, or exploring any of the popular museums, restaurants, or parks. In that case, chances are you’re looking for somewhere to park! While rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are common in the Nashville area, there might be times when you need to bring your own vehicle. The following list of parking locations is some of the cheapest and safest places you can park in the downtown area.
NASHVILLE, TN
country1025.com

I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did

Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
NASHVILLE, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Nashville Brunch Restaurants

Nashville wasn’t always renowned as a brunch destination. For many years, there was little going on in the Music City on Sundays before noon since musicians were recovering from their previous nights spent drinking, and everyone else was attending church. There weren’t many eateries open at all. Nashville’s brunch...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s Biggest Jazz Event Celebrates Its Eleventh Anniversary

NASHVILLE,TN— Free up your weekend, music lovers, because Sunday, October 16 is the. eleventh anniversary of the Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series. Nationally ranked as the number one destination for jazz music for eight years, Jazz On the. Cumberland has been an event where lovers of the historical...
NASHVILLE, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN

People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! A Haunting Bike Tour of Cedars of Lebanon Saturday, October 15, 10:00am-2:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park No Tennessee fall is complete without the crunch of leaves during a brisk fall ride. Come […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)

Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
GALLATIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

