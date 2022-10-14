ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DeSean Jackson Makes Official Decision On His NFL Future

 3 days ago

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson isn't on an NFL team this season for the first time since 2007.

But Jackson says his career isn't over.

Speaking in Philadelphia on Thursday, Jackson insisted he's not retired. "I'm a free agent, and ready to go," he said.

"Former #Eagles WR DeSean Jackson, asked by Pacman Jones if he’s called it a career: 'Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go.'
@OmarKelly follows up and asks if he has a destination wishlist, DJack says Philadelphia is his No. 1 and Green Bay No. 2." -- Josh Tolentino

Jackson even has a pair of destinations in mind. He said the teams he'd most like to sign him are the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent most of his career, and Green Bay Packers.

Jackson has caught 632 passes for more than 11,000 yards and 58 touchdowns during his 14-year NFL career. He spent eight of those seasons in Philadelphia. Last season, he played seven games with the Los Angeles Rams before being released and playing nine with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Does the speedster have anything left in the tank? As the season progresses and NFL teams lose players to injury, we might find out.

