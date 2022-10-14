ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

santansun.com

Military veterans transition into CUSD teachers

As school districts struggle with an ongoing teacher shortage, Chandler Unified has found one group of people who can help: military veterans. Tracy Phillips has been teaching seventh grade honors science at Santan Junior High School for six years. He had been a Navy chemist on a nuclear-powered cruiser and...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center

Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

EV model plane club hosts national competition

In the far reaches of East Mesa, planes buzz overhead but on a smaller scale. The Arizona Model Aviators flies out of the Superstition Air Park located at Levee Drive in Mesa. Tim Dickey, board member for the Arizona Model Aviators, said the club represents a lifelong interest for everyone involved in building and flying into the wild, blue yonder.
MESA, AZ
blackchronicle.com

Banner seeks OK for hospital campus at Scottsdale Airpark | News

A 300-bed hospital and medical heart may develop into a actuality at the northeast nook of Hayden Road and the Loop 101. Banner Health has submitted a zoning software with town to construct the campus on 48 acres of land within the Scottsdale Airpark. The mission can be inbuilt three...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

City, residents opposing county housing project

Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
CHANDLER, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Community gathers to honor MCSO deputy killed by inmate

AVONDALE, Ariz. — It’s been one year since a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy died after authorities say he was brutally attacked by an inmate he was putting into a holding cell. On Tuesday, Deputy Juan “Johnny” Miguel Ruiz’s family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to remember him...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix pediatrician warns parents after treating kids who try the spicy “one chip challenge”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The popular TikTok trend called the spicy “one chip challenge” is not necessarily new, but the company behind it, “Paqui,” released a 2022 version of the chip - hotter and spicier than ever. Now, a Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple kids from ages 10-18 recently come in for severe stomach pain after trying the challenge.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cholla Trail provides more access to the highest peak in Phoenix

Braden Cearley enjoys the strenuous hike up Camelback Mountain, where the reward at the top is a 360-degree view of the nation’s fifth largest city and its suburbs sprawled out below. “When you start on the bottom, it’s a lot of scenic rocks and stereotypical desert stuff,” Cearley said....
PHOENIX, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops

The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
MESA, AZ

