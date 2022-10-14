Read full article on original website
santansun.com
Military veterans transition into CUSD teachers
As school districts struggle with an ongoing teacher shortage, Chandler Unified has found one group of people who can help: military veterans. Tracy Phillips has been teaching seventh grade honors science at Santan Junior High School for six years. He had been a Navy chemist on a nuclear-powered cruiser and...
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
East Valley Tribune
EV model plane club hosts national competition
In the far reaches of East Mesa, planes buzz overhead but on a smaller scale. The Arizona Model Aviators flies out of the Superstition Air Park located at Levee Drive in Mesa. Tim Dickey, board member for the Arizona Model Aviators, said the club represents a lifelong interest for everyone involved in building and flying into the wild, blue yonder.
blackchronicle.com
Banner seeks OK for hospital campus at Scottsdale Airpark | News
A 300-bed hospital and medical heart may develop into a actuality at the northeast nook of Hayden Road and the Loop 101. Banner Health has submitted a zoning software with town to construct the campus on 48 acres of land within the Scottsdale Airpark. The mission can be inbuilt three...
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
East Valley Tribune
City, residents opposing county housing project
Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
Phoenix considering overnight security at 8 parks to combat 'trespassing'
PHOENIX — The discussion for a plan to enhance security at certain City of Phoenix parks was pushed back Wednesday after City Council decided to cut the issue off its agenda for the second time this month. The proposal is to enhance overnight security at parks with a high...
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
Community gathers to honor MCSO deputy killed by inmate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — It’s been one year since a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy died after authorities say he was brutally attacked by an inmate he was putting into a holding cell. On Tuesday, Deputy Juan “Johnny” Miguel Ruiz’s family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to remember him...
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
AZFamily
Phoenix pediatrician warns parents after treating kids who try the spicy “one chip challenge”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The popular TikTok trend called the spicy “one chip challenge” is not necessarily new, but the company behind it, “Paqui,” released a 2022 version of the chip - hotter and spicier than ever. Now, a Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple kids from ages 10-18 recently come in for severe stomach pain after trying the challenge.
azbigmedia.com
Cholla Trail provides more access to the highest peak in Phoenix
Braden Cearley enjoys the strenuous hike up Camelback Mountain, where the reward at the top is a 360-degree view of the nation’s fifth largest city and its suburbs sprawled out below. “When you start on the bottom, it’s a lot of scenic rocks and stereotypical desert stuff,” Cearley said....
Hash Kitchen Unveils Details for Two New Locations in Gilbert and Peoria
Helmed by ‘hospitality visionary,’ Chef Joey Maggiore, Hash Kitchen has all but disrupted the traditional brunch scene with its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and weekend DJs.
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops
The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
