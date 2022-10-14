ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

fox29.com

Idaho woman breaks state record with ‘monster’ 3-foot long trout catch

When Hailey Thomas and her family headed to a renowned lake in Idaho to fish and enjoy a beautiful afternoon, she never thought she’d come home a state record holder. Despite the beautiful weather, Hailey and her husband Shane, himself a veteran angler and former state-record holder, weren’t having much luck on Henrys Lake, according to the Idaho Fish and Game Department. They decided to raise the anchor and try again somewhere else on the lake, but then Hailey hooked something. And it was heavy.
IDAHO STATE
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Cloudy Sunday night ahead of showers to start the week

PHILADELPHIA - Clouds are building Sunday night and showers will begin to pop early Monday. Temperatures overnight won't fall drastically, due to the cloud cover. Lows should only fall to the mid 50s. After some early morning scattered shower activity, another round of spotty showers should move through the region...
DELAWARE STATE

