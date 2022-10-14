Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Idaho woman breaks state record with ‘monster’ 3-foot long trout catch
When Hailey Thomas and her family headed to a renowned lake in Idaho to fish and enjoy a beautiful afternoon, she never thought she’d come home a state record holder. Despite the beautiful weather, Hailey and her husband Shane, himself a veteran angler and former state-record holder, weren’t having much luck on Henrys Lake, according to the Idaho Fish and Game Department. They decided to raise the anchor and try again somewhere else on the lake, but then Hailey hooked something. And it was heavy.
fox29.com
Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos
A Fort Myers photographer is putting her talents to use helping families salvage photos damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge and debris. Photographer Krista Kowalczyk and owner of Impressions Photography has helped dozens of families recover photos damaged by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and has tips for others who hope to save their photographs.
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Cloudy Sunday night ahead of showers to start the week
PHILADELPHIA - Clouds are building Sunday night and showers will begin to pop early Monday. Temperatures overnight won't fall drastically, due to the cloud cover. Lows should only fall to the mid 50s. After some early morning scattered shower activity, another round of spotty showers should move through the region...
fox29.com
Georgia woman, 80, dies after being attacked by daughter's dogs, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia woman is facing charges after authorities say her dogs violently attacked her mother, which resulted in her death. The incident happened the evening of Oct. 7 on Terrace Drive in Troup County. According to Sheriff James Woodruff, 911 dispatchers received a call around 7:45...
