WGAL
Shapiro comes to the Susquehanna Valley
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro campaigned in the Susquehanna Valley on Sunday. The visit comes just 23 days ahead of the General Election. Shapiro is set to speak at Casa in Action's Hispanic Heritage Month event. The effort is part of outreach to Hispanic voters as the race between Shapiro and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is reaching the home stretch.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Adams County. The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at the Sheetz at 35 East King St. in Littlestown. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately...
