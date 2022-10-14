ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

Shapiro comes to the Susquehanna Valley

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro campaigned in the Susquehanna Valley on Sunday. The visit comes just 23 days ahead of the General Election. Shapiro is set to speak at Casa in Action's Hispanic Heritage Month event. The effort is part of outreach to Hispanic voters as the race between Shapiro and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is reaching the home stretch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

