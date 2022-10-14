Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
South Oldham football extends winning streak to six games
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — The South Oldham High School football team picked up another victory on Friday, extending its winning streak to six games. The Dragons (6-3) shut out Seneca 42-0 on program's Senior Night in front of the home fans. It was South Oldham's third shutout victory in its...
WLKY.com
Jeffersontown's Gaslight Square has a 'sweet' new retailer
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown business is bringing local honey to Gaslight Square. The Honey Depot and Coffee House opened the new location in Jeffersontown on Friday. It was previously located on Taylorsville Road in the city. "We were growing, expanding, had a lot of stuff going on, a...
WLKY.com
Memorial for a fallen Bardstown police officer has been vandalized and part of it stolen
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The memorial for a fallen Bardstown police officer has been vandalized and part of it stolen. Investigators are asking the public for information to find the person or persons responsible. It appears the vandalism happened in just the past few days at Exit 34 of...
WLKY.com
26-year-old shot, killed at Jeffersontown apartment complex
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It was around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when neighbors living in the apartments along Tree Lane in Jeffersontown heard what many described as a "boom." "And for a split second, I thought, 'Is that a gunshot?' And then, I try not to think the worst, and I just fell back asleep," Kimberly Amari said.
WLKY.com
Pet adoption group hosts Halloween themed event in Maples Park to raise funds for rescues
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Local pet adoption group 'Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue' hosted the Halloweenie Pet Walk. Owners and their four legged friends were encouraged to walk through the park and collect treats. "Its always nice to build public awareness along with adopting the animals and pets are a...
WLKY.com
Sheriff's office investigating fatal crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ky. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday evening. MCSO said that 31-year-old Jessica Passmore was heading southbound on North Loretto Road when she lost control of her car going around a curve. They said she overcorrected and crossed back into the northbound lane, overturning in an open field.
