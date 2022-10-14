ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

South Oldham football extends winning streak to six games

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — The South Oldham High School football team picked up another victory on Friday, extending its winning streak to six games. The Dragons (6-3) shut out Seneca 42-0 on program's Senior Night in front of the home fans. It was South Oldham's third shutout victory in its...
CRESTWOOD, KY
WLKY.com

Jeffersontown's Gaslight Square has a 'sweet' new retailer

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown business is bringing local honey to Gaslight Square. The Honey Depot and Coffee House opened the new location in Jeffersontown on Friday. It was previously located on Taylorsville Road in the city. "We were growing, expanding, had a lot of stuff going on, a...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

26-year-old shot, killed at Jeffersontown apartment complex

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It was around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when neighbors living in the apartments along Tree Lane in Jeffersontown heard what many described as a "boom." "And for a split second, I thought, 'Is that a gunshot?' And then, I try not to think the worst, and I just fell back asleep," Kimberly Amari said.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Sheriff's office investigating fatal crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ky. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday evening. MCSO said that 31-year-old Jessica Passmore was heading southbound on North Loretto Road when she lost control of her car going around a curve. They said she overcorrected and crossed back into the northbound lane, overturning in an open field.
MARION COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy