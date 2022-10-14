ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Surviving Bristol, CT officer was Yorktown HS graduate

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

News 12 has learned that one of the police officers shot in Bristol, Connecticut is a Yorktown High School graduate.

Alec Iurato, the one surviving officer, graduated in 2014.

Principal Joseph DeGennaro asks that people keep Iurato in their thoughts and prayers and.

DeGennaro says Iurato was a terrific role model, standout baseball player and an even better person.

Iurato is now at home recovering after surgery.

Two other offers were killed in the shooting. Connecticut state police think they were intentionally lured to a house.

The shooter was shot and killed. His brother was also shot and taken to the hospital.

