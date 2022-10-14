New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties.

This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma.

Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the bridge, but was advised that it could be best served as a walking trail.

Local Parke and Vermillion officials applied for a $150,000 grant from the DNR to transform the old railroad bridge. Parke County Commissioner Jim Meece said an additional $10,000 was raised through donations meaning no tax payer dollars were used for the project.

Meece credited the work of Parke County, Vermillion County and Montezuma officials for the team effort displayed in bringing the trail to life.

“I think that people are excited seeing things coming together and realizing what the benefits are going to be to both counties to have this kind of opportunity,” Meece said.

Construction of the bridge began in August and was recently completed. This is perfect time for The Covered Bridge Festival that begins on October 14.

Meece said that he believes the new trail will help improve the quality of life in the county and draw more visitors to various events in the county such as festivals.

