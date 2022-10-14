ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFfn4_0iYKiML100

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties.

This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma.

Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the bridge, but was advised that it could be best served as a walking trail.

Local Parke and Vermillion officials applied for a $150,000 grant from the DNR to transform the old railroad bridge. Parke County Commissioner Jim Meece said an additional $10,000 was raised through donations meaning no tax payer dollars were used for the project.

Meece credited the work of Parke County, Vermillion County and Montezuma officials for the team effort displayed in bringing the trail to life.

“I think that people are excited seeing things coming together and realizing what the benefits are going to be to both counties to have this kind of opportunity,” Meece said.

Construction of the bridge began in August and was recently completed. This is perfect time for The Covered Bridge Festival that begins on October 14.

Meece said that he believes the new trail will help improve the quality of life in the county and draw more visitors to various events in the county such as festivals.

NEXT: Early voting is underway in Indiana Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Part of US-150 closed in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones Lane in Danville is closed to public traffic. Illinois State Police confirmed this is due to a crash investigation. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.  ISP encourages all drivers in the area to seek an alternate route. This story is in […]
DANVILLE, IL
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Old Danville Mill Wooden Water Wheel Hub Being Preserved; Plans for Future

(Above) After being discovered, the wooden water wheel hub had to be kept wet, with daily watering for preservation. A piece of Danville’s history from the 1800s is being preserved in a very creative way, with hopes to someday put it on display permanently. Last July, local historian Brian Makowski was walking the Vermilion River looking for signs of the past, something he does quiet often.
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Duke Energy grants $8,000 to Vigo County Fairgrounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nature grant will help bring new life to the Vigo County Fairgrounds. On Wednesday, the Duke Energy Foundation presented an $8,000 check to the Wabash Valley Fair Association. According to the fairgrounds property manager, Jenny Hamilton, they were able to plant 36 new trees with the money. “Our budgets […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

The Growth and Generations of Covered Bridge Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Folks from all over come to enjoy the experiences the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival has to offer. Many people come to check-out the local artists selling their work or all the local shops around the towns. With as much popularity as the festival brings the town of Rockville, the community finds themselves preparing far in advance for the crowds.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Covered Bridge Festival crosses historic milestone

ROCKVILLE — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

New audible signal crossing installed in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new addition to downtown Terre Haute is expected to improve accessibility for people who are visually impaired. The city on Friday introduced a new audible signal crossing at the intersection of 7th Street and Wabash Avenue. People can push a button to hear...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — City of Bloomington Repairing Broken Water Main

The renovations have been made and the doors will open tonight at the John Waldron Arts Center. The building has been closed since July 1st when Constellation Stage and Screen took over management of the Arts Center following the merger of Cardinal Stage, Bloomington Playwrights Project and Pigasus Institute. Tonight’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County Schools receive $154,000 to increase safety

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) More than 400 schools across Indiana will receive funding from the Secured Schools Safety Grant program, including schools right here at home. The Vigo County School Corporation and the Saint Patrick School of Terre Haute Deanery will see a chunk of the money that is meant to help increase safety and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County. Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m. Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols

Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s handling of an attempt to create a massive high-tech park in Boone County leaves a lot to be desired. And while local citizens there are pushing back hard, Hoosiers as a whole should be watching. That’s because the approach to this “innovation district” is new and unique in Indiana – […] The post Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy